As noted in yesterday’s post, the US has no shipbuilding industry. According to Singaporean Sean Foo, China now has more battleships than the US. China is attempting to project power economically, but remember that their strategy is, “The guest becomes the owner.”

To build external demand for their massive industrial output, China is investing in trading partners—they certainly don’t want to hold US Treasuries or any other G7 debt now that Janet Yellen has made it clear the US will steal anything they want.

As Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan has said many times, China’s Achilles heel is its food and fuel imports, which the WEF/Neocon globalists may ultimately try to block if WWIII ever gets off the ground, while the US still has the superior navy.

In the long term, China will use its world-leading shipbuilding industry to build a navy to protect its trade routes, just as the US did eighty years ago.

Obviously, depending on Chinese imports carries security risks. Every strategically important import must be thoroughly examined for backdoors that could enable China to administer harm. However, for some critical minerals, there are no viable alternatives in the short term.

The US should use inexpensive Chinese equipment to build much-needed infrastructure while investing the savings in R&D and reindustrialization. Putting huge tariffs on all Chinese imports punishes the American consumer while benefitting the crony capitalists behind the tariffs—which may be the undeclared goal.

Here are 2023 US imports from China:

See also Cyrus Janssen:

David Woo sees both China and the US in economic trouble:

Pray for peace! Have a restful Sunday!