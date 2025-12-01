“Well, I’m smarter than you are,” George D. said to me one day, senior year in high school. I can’t remember what prompted this remark. We may have been talking about where we wanted to go to college. We both ended up going to Yale, as it turned out. And, for the record, there was no objective truth to his statement.

“Inside China Business” offers an update on the global AI industry that reminded me of this conversation. While US AI charges toward AGI and proclaims that they will “win,” Chinese AI pumps out truly open-source models that are favorites among businesses applying AI because the Chinese are ahead in applications, their models are just as good, and they cost a lot less. Chinese models occupy four out of the top ten spots in credible model rankings.

The AI bubble in the US looks to be all hot air on the inside.

Here’s another view from “Excess Returns” interviewing Ben Hunt.

Pray for peace!