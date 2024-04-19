Illegal aliens are being told to "Vote Biden"
the Democrats are trying to import voters, knowing they will lose a fair election
A useful set of links from Karen Bracken this morning. The Cloward-Piven strategy is in full operation. There is a problem when immigrants, legal or otherwise, do not intend to assimilate. The culture of a nation is shredded. Tennessee has passed a law preventing non-citizens from voting. Has your state?
Have a blessed day! Pray for peace.
ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE NOT CITIZENS OF THE UNITED STATES. TIME FOR CITIZENS OF THE UNITED STATES TO RID THE REGULATIONS NULLIFYING THE CONSTITUTION AND RE-INSTALL THE CONSTITUTION AS LAW OF THE LAND...THIS IS BOGUS AND UTTERLY ILLEGAL.
The United States is no longer the United States. Is nobody noticing we're now in court FIGHTING for protecting laws already protected under the Constitution? GUESS THAT MEANS IT IS NO LONGER VALID...HUH?