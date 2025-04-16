Share this postEnd Times Meditations"If you hire clowns, then you get a circus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"If you hire clowns, then you get a circus"Col. MacgregorElliott MiddletonApr 16, 20252Share this postEnd Times Meditations"If you hire clowns, then you get a circus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareAt this point, all it would take is a false flag to trigger the impulsive President into starting WWIII. The moves are so obvious. Pray for the President. 4 min.Pray for peace!2Share this postEnd Times Meditations"If you hire clowns, then you get a circus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext
I’m praying 🙏