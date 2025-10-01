If you haven't seen it by now, you never will
the Beast has taken over Turning Point USA
Three highly recommended videos from “The People’s Voice” on Rumble on the Beast’s continuing takeover of evangelical Christianity. Erika Kirk is pure evil. The mainstream media is evil. Do not comply!
Click on the links below for the videos.
https://rumble.com/v6yspnc-charlie-kirks-chilling-warning-if-im-assassinated-it-will-be-israel.html
https://rumble.com/v6zf35s-leaked-files-reveal-charlie-kirks-wife-erika-is-a-child-trafficking-mossad-.html
https://rumble.com/v6zok8s-netanyahu-had-foreknowledge-of-charlie-kirk-assassination-lapel-mics-hacked.html
Pray for peace! Endure to the end!