Here’s Grok’s answer. Grok was unable to produce working hyperlinks.

### Key Points - Research suggests European NATO would struggle to win a war against Russia without US support, due to logistical and coordination challenges. - It seems likely China would support Russia economically and diplomatically, avoiding direct military involvement. - The evidence leans toward Martin Armstrong's view that European NATO might lose, given Europe's reliance on US military capabilities. --- ### Impact of US Withdrawal from NATO and European NATO's War with Russia If the US pulls out of NATO and European NATO attempts to conquer Russia and seize its assets, the outcome would likely be unfavorable for European NATO. The alliance's military strength is significant, with around 2.07 million active personnel and advanced technology, but it heavily depends on US logistical support and strategic enablers like aviation and space assets. Without these, sustaining a prolonged conflict against Russia's resilient and rebuilding military would be challenging. Russia's vast territory and experience in Ukraine make conquest unrealistic, and such a war could escalate internationally. ### China's Likely Response China would probably continue supporting Russia economically and diplomatically, as seen in the Ukraine conflict, to counter Western influence. However, it would likely avoid direct military involvement to prevent escalation and protect its strategic interests, focusing instead on leveraging economic ties with Europe. ### Evaluation of Martin Armstrong's Prediction Martin Armstrong argues that European NATO would lose a war with Russia without US support, citing Europe's economic and military dependencies. This view aligns with military analyses highlighting Europe's challenges, such as fragmented command and ammunition shortages, suggesting his prediction is plausible given current capabilities. --- --- ### Survey Note: Detailed Analysis of NATO, Russia, and Geopolitical Dynamics This section provides a comprehensive analysis of the hypothetical scenario where the US withdraws from NATO, and European NATO engages in a war to conquer Russia and seize its assets, alongside China's potential response and an evaluation of Martin Armstrong's prediction. The analysis is grounded in recent military comparisons, geopolitical insights, and expert opinions, reflecting the state of affairs as of June 4, 2025. #### Context and Background The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), founded in 1949, has been a cornerstone of collective defense, particularly with the US as a key member providing military, financial, and strategic support. The scenario of the US withdrawing from NATO has been discussed in recent years, especially with political figures like former President Donald Trump questioning NATO commitments. As of 2025, NATO comprises 32 members, with recent additions like Sweden, and faces increasing tensions with Russia, particularly following its actions in Ukraine since 2014. The hypothetical war to conquer Russia and seize its assets is an aggressive departure from NATO's defensive mandate, raising significant military, political, and ethical questions. Russia's military, despite losses in Ukraine, has been reconstituting, with defense spending reaching €120 billion in 2025, nearly quadrupling its 2021 budget, supported by allies like China, Iran, and North Korea. #### Military Analysis: European NATO vs. Russia Without US Support To assess the feasibility of European NATO waging war against Russia without US support, we first examine military capabilities based on recent data: | **Metric** | **European NATO (without US)** | **Russia** | |--------------------------|-------------------------------|-------------------| | Active Military Personnel| ~2.07 million | 1.32 million | | Main Battle Tanks | 17,500 | 14,777 | | Aircraft | 10,000 | 4,814 | | Naval Ships | 1,500 | 781 | | Nuclear Warheads | 290 (UK + France) | 5,977 | (Source: [NATO Russia military comparison 2024](https://www.statista.com/statistics/1293174/nato-russia-military-comparison/)) While European NATO has numerical superiority in personnel, tanks, aircraft, and naval ships, several critical factors undermine its effectiveness without US support: - **Logistical and Strategic Enablers**: The US provides essential enablers, such as strategic aviation, space-based surveillance, and logistics, which European militaries lack. For instance, NATO's 2011 Libya campaign highlighted Europe's dependency on US support for large-scale operations ([BBC: Ukraine war: Can Europe deter Russia without US military?](https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czjeejw9z4zo)). Without these, sustaining a prolonged conflict would be challenging. - **Command and Coordination**: European NATO's effectiveness is hampered by fragmented national militaries and a lack of unified command. Bruegel estimates that defending Europe without the US would require either increasing troop numbers by over 300,000 or rapidly enhancing military coordination, neither of which is currently achieved ([Bruegel: Defending Europe without the US](https://www.bruegel.org/analysis/defending-europe-without-us-first-estimates-what-needed)). - **Nuclear Deterrence**: The US nuclear umbrella is a significant deterrent, with around 5,943 warheads compared to Europe's 290 (UK and France combined). Russia's 5,977 warheads and willingness to use nuclear rhetoric, as seen in recent exercises, pose a major escalation risk ([Newsweek: How NATO Without US Stacks Up Against Russia](https://www.newsweek.com/nato-without-us-military-russia-comparison-2040393)). - **Ammunition and Readiness**: European NATO faces ammunition shortages and insufficient air defense coverage, as noted in recent analyses ([The Week: Russia vs. Nato: who would win?](https://theweek.com/news/defence/104574/nato-vs-russia-who-would-win)). Russia's war economy, generating output beyond Ukraine needs, suggests preparation for wider confrontation. Given these challenges, research suggests that European NATO would struggle to sustain a war, especially one as ambitious as conquering Russia. Russia's vast territory, estimated at twice the size of the US and China, and its ability to mobilize, as seen in Ukraine, make such an objective unrealistic. Military experts, such as those at CSIS, warn of Europe's readiness challenges and the need for significant improvements by 2030, which are not yet realized ([CSIS: Deterring Russia: U.S. Military Posture in Europe](https://www.csis.org/analysis/deterring-russia-us-military-posture-europe)). #### China's Potential Response China's reaction to a hypothetical war between European NATO and Russia would depend on its strategic interests, particularly its "no limits" partnership with Russia, formalized in 2022. Recent NATO communiques, such as the 75th anniversary summit in July 2024, have accused China of being a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, citing trade booms and dual-use technology transfers ([Al Jazeera: China slams NATO’s ‘provocations, lies, smears’ over its Russia ties](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/11/china-slams-nato-for-provocations-lies-smears-over-its-russia-ties)). As of June 2025, China has deepened economic ties with Russia, with trade reaching record levels, providing a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy. In this scenario, it seems likely that China would continue supporting Russia diplomatically and economically, potentially increasing supplies of critical technologies and raw materials. However, China would likely avoid direct military involvement to prevent escalation, given its focus on domestic stability and avoiding conflicts far from its borders. Instead, China might leverage economic ties with Europe, such as investments and trade, to influence the conflict indirectly, possibly pressuring European countries to de-escalate. This aligns with its historical caution, as seen in its neutral stance on Ukraine while maintaining strategic ambiguity. #### Evaluation of Martin Armstrong's Prediction Martin Armstrong, a prominent economic and geopolitical analyst, has repeatedly argued that European NATO would lose a war with Russia without US support. His views, expressed in interviews and articles as recent as May 2025, are based on economic cycles and geopolitical dynamics. For instance, in an interview with USAWatchdog on May 17, 2025, Armstrong claimed, "Europe is going to lose and lose badly in a war with Russia," citing Europe's dependency on US military capabilities and its push for war to gain control of Russia's $75 trillion in natural resources ([USAWatchdog: Every European Country Reinstituting Drafts, They Want War – Martin Armstrong](https://usawatchdog.com/every-european-country-reinstituting-drafts-they-want-war-martin-armstrong/)). Armstrong's prediction aligns with military analyses highlighting Europe's vulnerabilities. For example, Politico reported on May 15, 2025, that replacing US military support in Europe would cost $1 trillion, underscoring Europe's dependency on US suppliers and the need for significant defense spending increases ([Politico: Replacing US military support in Europe would cost $1T](https://www.politico.eu/article/united-states-military-europe-nato-ukraine-russia-war/)). Similarly, the Atlantic Council noted in February 2025 that NATO's strategy against Russia requires unified efforts, but Europe's fragmented capabilities pose risks ([Atlantic Council: Issue brief: A NATO strategy for countering Russia](https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/issue-brief/issue-brief-a-nato-strategy-for-countering-russia/)). While Armstrong's economic focus may overemphasize resource motives, the evidence leans toward his view that European NATO would struggle without US support. However, war outcomes are inherently uncertain, and factors like political will, international alliances, and escalation risks (e.g., nuclear threats) could alter the result. His prediction is plausible but should be seen as part of a broader, complex debate. #### Broader Implications and Uncertainties This scenario raises significant ethical and strategic questions. Conquering Russia and seizing its assets would violate international norms and likely lead to global condemnation, potentially involving other powers like India or non-aligned states. The risk of nuclear escalation, as highlighted in simulations like Princeton's Plan A, estimating over 90 million casualties in a US-Russia nuclear war, underscores the catastrophic potential ([Newsweek: Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like](https://www.newsweek.com/nuclear-war-simulator-shows-what-war-russia-would-look-like-1743000)). While the scenario is conventional, Russia's nuclear rhetoric suggests escalation risks. Additionally, Europe's internal divisions, such as differing views on defense spending (e.g., Germany's historical hesitance vs. Poland's hawkishness), could undermine unity. Recent trends, like increased defense spending post-2022 Ukraine invasion, show progress, but as of June 2025, Europe is not yet at a level to independently wage such a war. #### Conclusion In summary, research suggests that European NATO would struggle to win a war against Russia without US support, given logistical, coordination, and deterrence challenges. China would likely support Russia economically and diplomatically, avoiding direct involvement. Martin Armstrong's prediction that European NATO would lose aligns with military analyses, though the outcome remains uncertain due to the complexity of modern warfare. Pray for peace!