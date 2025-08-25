Gemini answers:

Yes, the scenario described would be reflected in the M2 money supply. This is because the Federal Reserve's "pumping" of treasuries into the banking system is a form of expansionary monetary policy, specifically a type of open market operation. How It Works Falling International Demand: When international demand for U.S. Treasury debt falls, it puts downward pressure on the price of those securities and upward pressure on their yields (interest rates). Fed's Action: To counteract this, the Federal Reserve steps in to buy these Treasuries from the market. When the Fed buys a Treasury security, it essentially creates new money to pay for it. The Fed deposits this money into the reserve account of the bank from which it bought the security. Increased Bank Reserves: The bank's reserves at the Fed increase. Since bank reserves are not part of M2, this alone wouldn't increase the M2 money supply. However, the bank now has excess reserves it can lend out. Money Multiplier Effect: The bank can use these excess reserves to make new loans to consumers and businesses. When a loan is made, the money is deposited into the borrower's checking or savings account. This is where the M2 money supply increases. M2 includes currency in circulation, checking accounts, savings accounts, and other liquid assets. Each time a bank lends money, it creates a new deposit, expanding the money supply through the money multiplier effect. Essentially, by buying Treasuries, the Fed is injecting new money into the banking system, which then gets lent out and deposited, directly increasing the M2 money supply.

“Yield curve control” is the Fed buying up any maturity that starts to misbehave to keep it at a target rate. They did this during World War II, and could do it today. If the international buyers go on strike, this means M2 could soar, and ultimately, inflation. The Fed would end up buying a lot of Treasuries and “pumping” them into the banks.

The tariffs and collapsing labor market, however, are crimping consumer demand, so inflation may not pick up immediately, but stay around 3%.

I have estimated a quarterly model of US debt dynamics that shows we are still at high risk of debt/GDP explosion. Here are a few of the graphs:

The debt/GDP ratio will rise from 121% to 129% over the next two years.

Federal interest expense will continue to rise.

The 5-year Treasury rate will fall. The average maturity of the debt is six years, so this would help.

The M2 money supply will zoom…

…while M2 velocity will be sluggish, just like the stagflationary economy.

Interest expense spiral risk (the growth rate of Federal interest expense - the growth rate of nominal GDP) has dropped to a manageable, slightly negative number; Federal interest expense as a percentage of GDP is expected to hold constant in my models. Real GDP growth is forecasted to be about 1-2% annually over the next two years.

The big risk to the Federal debt growing out of control is that foreign buyers go on strike, and the money printing in the US ultimately leads to severe inflation.

Once that inflation got going, yield curve control might work nominally for a while. Still, accelerating inflation would kill the strong dollar, as an artificially low interest rate combined with dollar depreciation would guarantee a loss.

A lower US dollar will not substitute for a manufacturing base that will take many years to rebuild. The tariffs were economic warfare designed to hurt China and the BRICS, not to help Americans. Multiple industries are being hollowed out by the tariffs, including autos, semiconductors, and agriculture. The elites do not care what happens to the people. The deception is complete.

I believe the Neocons pushing us toward war expect desperate European capital flight to keep the dollar strong for a while. If the Deep State manages to create an oil crisis in the Middle East by bombing Iran again, we might see capital flow in from many parts of the world to the US, as China’s economy is deprived of its lifeblood.

Pray for peace!