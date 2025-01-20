I suspect President Trump will roll out his executive orders more slowly than some think. He will focus on the border and cleaning up the military. We’ll see whether he axes the Department of Education.

Forty-two percent of Federal employees in Washington have said they will resist the new administration. They should be fired.

My main litmus tests for whether the Deep State has been unseated at this point are:

Can he resist the Jewish lobby and prevent Netanyahu from attacking Iran? There may be a false flag involved, which will make it harder.

Will he stop the clot-shots? Leave the WHO? Let RFK Jr. do his thing.

Have a great Martin Luther King day! We’ll see how the market responds tomorrow.

[Edit] It appears that Trump did not have his hand on the stack of Bibles while he took the oath.

Pray for peace!