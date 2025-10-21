Overview

An invasion of Taiwan by China remains speculative and unlikely as of October 2025, with a low probability (~35%) due to high military, economic, and political costs. The operation would involve complex amphibious assaults across the Taiwan Strait, facing Taiwan’s asymmetric defenses and potential U.S. intervention under the Taiwan Relations Act. Below are the likely consequences, impacts on TSMC and advanced chip production, and likelihood of success, based on expert analyses and wargames.

Broad Geopolitical and Economic Consequences

A full-scale invasion could unfold over weeks to months, starting with cyberattacks, blockades, or missile barrages, followed by amphibious landings. Outcomes depend on U.S./allied involvement, Taiwan’s resilience, and China’s tolerance for losses.

Impact on TSMC and Advanced Chip Production

TSMC dominates global advanced chip production (>60% market share, including <7nm nodes for AI, smartphones, defense). An invasion would devastate this sector:

Immediate Disruption : Fabs in Hsinchu could be targeted or shut down. TSMC/ASML have remote “kill switches” to disable equipment, preventing capture. Taiwan may evacuate staff or destroy assets; the U.S. could bomb facilities to deny China access.

Global Repercussions : Production halt causes shortages in electronics, autos, and military tech, spiking prices (“microchip implosion”). Industries (e.g., Apple, Nvidia) face years-long delays, resulting in global GDP losses in trillions. Even if captured, fabs require expertise/materials that China lacks in the short term.

Long-Term Shift: Accelerated diversification to U.S./Japan fabs (e.g., TSMC’s Arizona plant), but complete replacement takes 5-10 years. Intel/Samsung gain; China faces sanctions isolating any tech gains.

Likelihood of Invasion Success

Success depends on the scenario:

Without U.S. Intervention : High chance of Chinese victory; Taiwan’s defenses could delay but not repel a full PLA assault (takeover in weeks, heavy losses).

With U.S./Allied Support : China's success is low to moderate; U.S. air/naval superiority (including missiles and submarines) could cripple the PLA. Taiwan’s “porcupine” strategy (drones, mines) adds resilience.

Overall Probability: Unlikely in 2025-2027 due to costs outweighing benefits. Non-military coercion (e.g., blockades) is more probable. Beijing prefers deterrence and economic pressure. If attempted, territorial success is possible, but strategic failure is likely due to global isolation.

