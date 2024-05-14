Humanity is confronting an evil of Biblical proportions
Naomi Wolf: the primary target of the clot-shots is human reproduction
Naomi Wolf understands that humanity is confronting an evil of Biblical proportions. She even refers to “the Cabal.”
Have a blessed day!
Find Naomi Wolf questionable as she is a graduate; one of 33,000 U.S. University Students deemed ethical elastic, morally bankrupt and ambitious as the primary pre-requisite, chosen for indoctrination/brainwashing through Cecil Rhodes Trust Scholar Program. Those are now the BACKBONE of the TREASONOUS/SEDITIOUS of America installed into postions of highest power in the Secret Society Menagerie, Corporations, Govt., Deep State (Including Intelligence), NGO's.
How does one support the Treasonous/Seditious for a lifetime and suddenly grow Traditional Values and Patriotism.