Huge changes in Europe! 4 Countries CUT-MILITARY-AID to Ukraine

Hal Turner World October 04, 2025

I am receiving reports that Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and now the Czech Republic (newly elected PM), push against the European Union’s support for the conflict in Ukraine and have agreed to stop all military aid to Kiev.

Poland is particularly important in this new development because in Rzeszów is a gigantic NATO Base being used for logistics to supply Ukraine. It is NOT KNOWN if Poland intends to tell NATO they can no longer use the base for Ukraine. Such a reported decision by Poland seems very unlikely as the Polish government and president are neither fulfilling nor listening to the will of their people.

Eastern Europe should form a coalition aligned with BRICS & separate from the EU & NATO. Eastern European countries can thus preserve their civilizations, religions, & cultures from the collapsing civilization of Western Europe & thrive as a western hub of the Belt & Road.