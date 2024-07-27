The Neocons’ quest to “revitalize American manufacturing” to create what I call their “North American Fortress of Solitude” will send billions of dollars of taxpayer money into the military-industrial complex's coffers while further immiserating the American public.

Kevin Walmsley’s video discusses the effort to “revitalize” American shipbuilding…except that the US no longer has a shipbuilding industry.

The Neocons apparently control the CIA and the rest of the Deep State, so if Trump gets elected, he faces the difficult task of cleaning out virtually the entire government and the contractors hanging onto the government teet.

The CIA is often alleged to have its own military. If they want to stage a false flag to be blamed on Iran (like maybe trying again to assassinate Trump and succeeding), how is that to be prevented? I sometimes follow the alt-right channels that say, “The white hats are in control,” and all will be well soon, but I do not see anything happening.

We are living in very dangerous times.

Pray for peace! Have a restful weekend.