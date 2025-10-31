Why would China want to arm its own prime predator?

China will not supply unrestricted/unlimited amounts of rare earth minerals (REMs) to the US under the new 1-year trade truce announced October 30, 2025, post-Trump-Xi summit in South Korea.

Restrictions on rare earth supplies to the U.S. Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) will continue, even under the new 1-year trade truce (announced October 30, 2025). China has not lifted its export bans or licensing requirements on defense-grade rare earths and magnets — only suspended new curbs for civilian/commercial use.

Deal Summary

Why So Unlikely?

Explicitly Temporary: 1-year “pause” on new rules only – designed as breathing room for US to build alternatives (e.g., MP Materials ramp-up, Australia deals). Ongoing Controls: April quotas/licenses stay – China rations via MOFCOM approvals (90% global processing dominance). Prior: Auto plants halted. No “Unrestricted” Language: Nowhere mentioned – just “flowing” (managed supply). China’s Leverage Play: REMs = geopolitical weapon (2010 Japan embargo; Oct escalation). Analysts: “Tactical stabilization“; Beijing retains “ambiguity/flexibility.” No Official Text Released: Details vague; no binding unlimited commitment.

Scenarios & Outlook

US Wins Short-Term: Avoids Dec 1 crunch; time for $1B+ investments (CHIPS/IRA). Long-Term: Diversify or risk repeat.

Bottom Line: Pause, not paradise. China supplies enough – but on its terms. Diversify fast [sic; not possible].