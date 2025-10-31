How likely is it that China will supply unrestricted amounts of rare earth minerals to the US under the new trade deal?
Why would China want to arm its own prime predator?
China will not supply unrestricted/unlimited amounts of rare earth minerals (REMs) to the US under the new 1-year trade truce announced October 30, 2025, post-Trump-Xi summit in South Korea.
Restrictions on rare earth supplies to the U.S. Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) will continue, even under the new 1-year trade truce (announced October 30, 2025). China has not lifted its export bans or licensing requirements on defense-grade rare earths and magnets — only suspended new curbs for civilian/commercial use.
Deal Summary
Why So Unlikely?
Explicitly Temporary: 1-year “pause” on new rules only – designed as breathing room for US to build alternatives (e.g., MP Materials ramp-up, Australia deals).
Ongoing Controls: April quotas/licenses stay – China rations via MOFCOM approvals (90% global processing dominance). Prior: Auto plants halted.
No “Unrestricted” Language: Nowhere mentioned – just “flowing” (managed supply).
China’s Leverage Play: REMs = geopolitical weapon (2010 Japan embargo; Oct escalation). Analysts: “Tactical stabilization“; Beijing retains “ambiguity/flexibility.”
No Official Text Released: Details vague; no binding unlimited commitment.
Scenarios & Outlook
US Wins Short-Term: Avoids Dec 1 crunch; time for $1B+ investments (CHIPS/IRA). Long-Term: Diversify or risk repeat.
Bottom Line: Pause, not paradise. China supplies enough – but on its terms. Diversify fast [sic; not possible].
