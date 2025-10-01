I had to prompt Sonnet 4.5 to consider what happens when there is no bid for US debt. The parallels between the current US-China relationship and the ancient Athenian-Spartan rivalry run deep. History buffs will love this. I have edited it slightly, but the bulk of the analysis is Sonnet’s.

How Athens fell and what it warns about American power

The United States today faces structural pressures eerily similar to those that led to the destruction of Athenian hegemony 2,400 years ago. Athens’ catastrophic defeat by rising Sparta offers a stark warning: established powers that overextend, mismanage alliances, succumb to internal division, and make hubristic strategic gambles can rapidly collapse even from positions of seemingly unassailable dominance. The parallels between Athens’ fall and the potential decline of the US amid China’s rise are striking—and deeply concerning.

The ancient historian Thucydides identified the core dynamic: “The growth of the power of Athens, and the alarm which this inspired in Lacedaemon, made war inevitable.”1 Harvard political scientist Graham Allison modernized this insight into the “Thucydides Trap”—the dangerous pattern where a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power.2 His research found that in 16 such cases over 500 years, 12 ended in war.3 The US-China competition represents case 17. Whether it follows the violent pattern or joins the rare peaceful exceptions may determine the fate of the 21st century.

This analysis examines how Athens’ strategic errors destroyed its empire, how those mistakes parallel current US vulnerabilities, and what historical precedent suggests about how the US-China rivalry might resolve.

The catastrophic template: how Athens destroyed itself

Athens entered the Peloponnesian War (431-404 BCE) as the Greek world’s unrivaled superpower.4 It commanded 300 ships, controlled 150-330 tribute-paying city-states through the Delian League, possessed massive silver mine revenues, and had built impregnable Long Walls connecting Athens to its port.5 Its democratic system generated fierce civic loyalty. Naval supremacy enabled power projection throughout the Aegean and control of critical Black Sea grain routes.

Twenty-seven years later, Athens lay defeated, its walls demolished, fleet reduced to 12 ships, population starved, and democracy temporarily replaced by the murderous Thirty Tyrants oligarchy.6 The reversal was so complete that Sparta—which had begun the war with no navy and inferior economic resources—emerged as Greece’s new hegemon.

Athens’ defeat resulted not from Spartan superiority but from five interconnected strategic catastrophes that established powers must avoid: imperial overreach through the Sicilian disaster, leadership failures after Pericles, brutal alliance management, debilitating internal political conflict, and economic exhaustion accelerated by external shocks.

The Sicilian Expedition: hubris meets catastrophe

The single most decisive error was Athens’ 415-413 BCE invasion of Sicily—a disaster so complete it shifted the war’s entire trajectory.7 At the urging of the charismatic but reckless Alcibiades, Athens launched the largest Greek expeditionary force ever assembled: 134 ships and 5,000 hoplites to conquer Syracuse, ostensibly to aid ally Segesta but actually to acquire resources for defeating Sparta.

Everything went wrong. The expedition suffered from fatally divided command between three generals with conflicting strategies: Alcibiades (aggressive), Nicias (cautious, opposed the mission), and Lamachus (moderate). When Alcibiades was recalled on religious charges and defected to Sparta, the hesitant Nicias commanded alone—and proceeded to waste the 415 BCE campaign season without attacking vulnerable Syracuse. After reinforcements arrived and the situation deteriorated, Nicias refused repeated advice to retreat. His most catastrophic decision: delaying withdrawal 27 days for a lunar eclipse (as prescribed by soothsayers), allowing Spartan general Gylippus to trap the entire force.8

The results were apocalyptic: at least 40,000 Athenians dead or captured, 200+ ships lost, 7,000 prisoners starving in stone quarries, and generals Nicias and Demosthenes executed.9 Thucydides called it “the greatest action during this war, and, in my opinion, the greatest action that we know of in Hellenic history—to the victors the most brilliant of successes, to the vanquished the most calamitous of defeats.”10

The strategic consequences cascaded: Athens’ treasury “nearly empty,” its docks depleted, its youth dead in a foreign land.11 Most critically, the disaster emboldened allies to revolt and signaled Athenian vulnerability, triggering the war’s final phase with Sparta on the offensive. Sicily demonstrated the dangers of fighting wars of choice when already engaged in existential conflict—of confusing dominance with invulnerability.

Leadership collapse after Pericles

Pericles had devised a rational defensive strategy: evacuate Attica behind the Long Walls, avoid a land battle with the superior Spartan hoplites, utilize naval supremacy for coastal raids, rely on tribute for funding, and exhaust Sparta through attrition.12 But his strategy had fatal flaws: no offensive plan to force Sparta to quit, failure to account for irrational factors, and dependence on Pericles himself.

The plague of 430 BCE killed 75,000-100,000 Athenians (25-33% of the population), including Pericles in 429 BCE.13 After his death, Athens lurched between incompetent extremes. Cleon led hawkish commercial-class politicians advocating aggressive strategy, achieving victory at Sphacteria (capturing 300 Spartans) but also advocating brutal treatment of allies and lacking strategic wisdom before dying at Amphipolis in 422 BCE.14 Alcibiades possessed brilliance but proved reckless and self-serving—convincing Athens to launch the Sicilian disaster, then defecting to Sparta and advising them to fortify Decelea, seek Persian support, and aid Syracuse. Nicias negotiated peace in 421 BCE, but when forced to command Sicily, he failed catastrophically through indecision and superstition.

The pattern was clear: after Pericles, Athens had no leadership capable of executing a coherent strategy. Policy lurched between defensive exhaustion and reckless aggression, driven by demagogues and factional politics rather than strategic necessity. Competent generals were executed or exiled in politically motivated proceedings (including Alcibiades twice, and multiple generals after the victory at Arginusae), while mediocrities remained due to factional protection.

Imperial overreach and alliance collapse

Athens transformed the Delian League from a defensive alliance against Persia into an empire through force and fear.15 By 454 BCE, Athens moved the league’s treasury from Delos to Athens, openly acknowledging imperial control. Member states couldn’t leave without military punishment, and Athens referred to them as “all the cities Athens rules.”

Three episodes illustrate Athens’ brutal imperial management:

Thasos (465 BCE) revolted over mining rights. After a two-year siege, Athens tore down its walls, confiscated its fleet, and imposed yearly tribute—marking the league’s transformation from alliance to hegemony.16

Mytilene (428-427 BCE) revolted despite its privileged non-tributary status. Athens initially voted to execute all adult males and enslave women and children. After the famous Mytilenean Debate between Cleon (advocating terror) and Diodotus (moderation), Athens compromised: executing only ~1,000 “ringleaders” and confiscating all land, then leasing it back at permanent tribute rates.17

Melos (416 BCE), a small neutral island, refused Athenian demands for submission. The Melian Dialogue recorded Athens’ stark realpolitik: “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” After the siege, Athens killed all adult Melian men, enslaved women and children, and sent 500 colonists to occupy the island.18

This created an empire based on fear rather than loyalty. After Sicily exposed Athenian weakness, allies revolted en masse—Ionia, Chios, Rhodes, Byzantium, and Chalcedon—viewing Sparta as “liberators of Greece” from Athenian tyranny.19 Athens’ harsh tribute demands to fund the war further increased resentment, accelerating defections. The lesson: alliances based on coercion collapse when the coercer appears vulnerable.

Internal political warfare

Athens’ democracy proved unable to maintain unity under stress. Two oligarchic coups wasted critical resources on internal conflict rather than external threat.

The Oligarchic Coup of 411 BCE occurred amid a financial crisis after Sicily. Aristocrats who had “long harbored contempt for the broad-based democracy” seized power through intimidation and murder, establishing the Council of Four Hundred.20 But the fleet at Samos refused to recognize the oligarchy and remained democratic, creating parallel governments. Internal divisions between extremist and moderate oligarchs paralyzed decision-making. The regime collapsed after four months following naval defeat at Eretria—but the turmoil cost Athens crucial time.

After the final defeat, Sparta imposed the Thirty Tyrants (404 BCE), led by Critias.21 This oligarchy executed 1,500 without trial (about 5% of Athens’ population), confiscated property, and created a reign of terror. Critias even executed fellow oligarch Theramenes for opposing excessive violence. Democratic exiles led by Thrasybulus eventually overthrew the Thirty at the Battle of Munychia in 403 BCE.

These episodes demonstrated deep political fragmentation: oligarchs and democrats were more concerned with internal power than defeating external enemies. Athens failed to capitalize on military victories like Cyzicus because internal conflicts prevented a coherent strategy. Political instability fundamentally undermined the war effort.

Economic exhaustion and the Persian factor

Athens began the war with substantial reserves but faced staggering costs: Yale historian Donald Kagan estimates ~2,000 talents annually for Pericles’ strategy—enough for only about three years, yet the war lasted 27.22

The Sicilian disaster drained the treasury. The Spartan fortification of Decelea (413 BCE) was even more devastating: it disrupted overland supply routes, closed the Laurium silver mines (with the release of 20,000 slaves), and prevented year-round use of Attic farmland.23 Athens was forced to demand even more tribute from allies, accelerating revolts, and to implement desperate measures like melting gold reserves from the Parthenon.

The war’s final act turned on Persian intervention. After Sicily, Sparta signed treaties with Persian King Darius II (412-411 BCE), gaining massive subsidies in exchange for recognizing Persian control over Greek territories—an outrageous betrayal of Sparta’s “liberation of Greece” rhetoric.24 Persian satrap Cyrus the Younger provided Lysander with essentially unlimited funding, enabling construction of a fleet of 125-150 ships.

With Persian money, Lysander targeted Athens’ Achilles heel: dependence on Black Sea grain imports through the Hellespont. At Aegospotami (405 BCE), Lysander destroyed 168 of 180 Athenian ships through surprise attack, executing 3,000-4,000 prisoners.25 Athens, unable to rebuild its fleet or import food, starved into surrender.

Thucydides’ verdict was clear: “The war remained undecided until the later intervention of the Persian Empire in support of Sparta.”26 Athens could not sustain 27 years of warfare while losing tribute income, silver mines, and facing an opponent with unlimited external subsidies. Economic exhaustion proved as decisive as military defeat.

The Thucydides Trap: theory, evidence, and controversy

Graham Allison’s Thucydides Trap framework has become the dominant lens for analyzing US-China relations despite significant scholarly criticism.27 The concept gained prominence with his 2017 book “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?” which argues that when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power, the resulting structural stress makes war disturbingly likely—though not inevitable.

The statistical foundation and its critics

Allison’s Belfer Center research team identified 16 cases over 500 years where a major rising power threatened to displace a major ruling power. The finding: 12 ended in war (75%), only 4 transitioned peacefully.28

The war cases include: Habsburg-Valois Wars, Ottoman-Habsburg conflicts, Thirty Years’ War (Swedish phase), Anglo-Dutch Wars, multiple Anglo-French wars, Napoleonic Wars, Crimean War, Franco-Prussian War, Russo-Japanese War, World War I, World War II in Europe and the Pacific. The peaceful cases include Portugal-Spain (1494 Treaty of Tordesillas), the US-UK transition (early 20th century), the US-Soviet Cold War (managed through deterrence), and Germany’s post-1990 re-emergence through EU integration.

However, the methodology faces devastating criticism. Political scientist Richard Hanania identified three fatal flaws in his 2021 Air University Strategic Studies Quarterly analysis:29

Unclear definitions: No clear criteria for what constitutes “rising” or “ruling” power, how “rapid shift” is measured, or what “threaten to displace” means. Selection appears “completely anecdotal.”

Omitted variable bias: The analysis ignores crucial variables like time period, nuclear weapons, globalization, international institutions, democracy, and technology. If limited to post-1950 cases (the nuclear era), only 1 of 8 led to war—radically different from the 75% figure.

Selection bias: Cases are selected where powers already perceive themselves as rivals with overlapping interests, conflating dependent and independent variables. This is “like measuring aggression by studying bar fights, not the general population.”

Yale historian Donald Kagan and political scientist Joseph Nye argue Allison fundamentally misreads Thucydides.30 They contend war resulted not from rising Athens challenging Sparta but from Athenian stagnation and policy mistakes that made Sparta believe war was “worth the risk.” Athens was declining, not rising, when war came—undermining the trap’s core premise.

Despite these critiques, the framework has achieved remarkable influence. Chinese President Xi Jinping referenced it, cautioning, “We all need to work together to avoid the Thucydides trap.”31 The concept “exploded” from near-zero Google Scholar mentions in 2013 to over 500 by 2020, becoming what scholars Hal Brands and Michael Beckley call “canonical” and invoked “ad nauseam” in explaining US-China rivalry.

Factors determining war versus peace

Analysis of the historical cases reveals distinct patterns separating violent from peaceful transitions:32

War cases share common features, including preventive war logic (”better to fight now than later”), geographic proximity that creates direct security threats, a zero-sum mentality about spheres of influence, alliance entrapment, ideological incompatibility, prestige competition, miscalculation, and the absence of conflict-resolution mechanisms.

Peaceful cases demonstrate alternative pathways: Portugal-Spain benefited from papal mediation and fear of excommunication; US-UK featured geographic distance (Atlantic Ocean), British strategic restraint accepting US hemispheric dominance, and Britain’s focus on more proximate European threats; US-Soviet benefited from nuclear deterrence making war “suicidal,” containment strategy versus rollback, competition in economic performance rather than military conquest, and recognition that “domestic performance is decisive”; post-1990 Germany chose European integration, economic hegemony without military expansion, and conscious restraint on military power.

The fundamental distinction appears to be whether the ruling power has alternative strategic priorities that require accommodation, faces greater threats elsewhere, making rivalry too costly, can construct institutional frameworks for managing transition, believes war would be catastrophic rather than manageable, and sees possibilities for shared gains rather than zero-sum competition.

The parallel: Athens then, America now

The structural similarities between Athens’ position in 431 BCE and America’s in 2025 are striking—as are the parallels in policy choices, alliance management, and vulnerabilities.

Hegemonic advantages and their fragility

Athens commanded the Delian League of 150-330 city-states, possessed 300 ships dominating the Aegean, controlled vital trade routes, and had built defensive Long Walls.33 Its democratic system generated a strong civic identity. Economic advantages included massive tribute income and the Laurium silver mines. Yet this dominance proved fragile when tested by strategic overreach, alliance resentment, and internal division.

The United States leads a global alliance network (NATO, AUKUS, Quad, bilateral treaties), possesses overwhelming military superiority, particularly in naval and air power, controls or influences key international institutions (UN Security Council, World Bank, IMF, WTO), and benefits from dollar hegemony in global trade.34 US GDP remains ~$27 trillion (2024), still larger than China’s ~$18 trillion in nominal terms. Leadership in technology, including AI, semiconductors, biotech, and aerospace, provides crucial advantages. Yet these advantages face mounting challenges.

The rising challenger’s trajectory

Sparta possessed the Greek world’s most formidable land army through its unique agoge training system, but initially lacked naval capability.35 It led the Peloponnesian League controlling major land powers. Its critical vulnerability—fear of helot revolts—created cautious foreign policy. But Persian subsidies ultimately enabled Sparta to build naval power and challenge Athens at sea.

China has undergone meteoric rise: from 15% of US economic weight in 1990 to rough parity by purchasing power in 2014, projected to be 50% larger than the US by 2024.36 It has surpassed the US as producer of automobiles, computers, smartphones, and has achieved technology leadership in specific domains (5G, electric vehicles, drones, high-speed rail). China’s Belt and Road Initiative spans 140+ countries, creating alternative influence networks.37 Military modernization has been dramatic: the People’s Liberation Army Navy now has more ships than the US Navy (though inferior in capabilities), significant advances in hypersonic missiles and anti-satellite weapons, and integrated air defense systems.38 Alternative institutions like BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank challenge US-led order.

Strategic errors: parallels and warnings

The Sicilian Expedition finds disturbing parallels in potential US overextension. The Iraq War (2003-2011) cost ~$2 trillion, 4,500 US dead, destabilized the Middle East, and diverted resources from the Asia-Pacific focus. The Afghanistan War (2001-2021) was America’s longest war, ending in a chaotic withdrawal that damaged US credibility. Both demonstrated the dangers of wars of choice when facing peer competition. Some analysts worry that Taiwan could become America’s Sicily—a commitment that might overextend resources at a critical moment in strategic competition with China.

Current US military presence spans 750+ overseas bases, 170,000+ troops in Europe and Asia, and simultaneous security commitments in Europe (Ukraine), the Middle East (Israel, Iran), and Indo-Pacific (Taiwan, South China Sea). This resembles Athens fighting simultaneously in Peloponnese, Thrace, Sicily, and the Aegean—unable to concentrate forces effectively.

Alliance management reveals similar tensions. The US alliance network faces strains, including burden-sharing disputes within NATO, questioning of US commitment following the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the AUKUS submarine deal, which has damaged relations with France.39 More concerning are parallels to Athens’ coercive approach: some allies perceive the US as prioritizing its interests over theirs, and economic sanctions (secondary sanctions forcing compliance) resemble Athenian tribute demands. Trump’s threats to abandon NATO allies unless they increase defense spending echo Athens’ brutal treatment of tribute-defaulting allies.

The leadership quality question is sobering. After Pericles’ death, Athens suffered from demagogues, reckless adventurers like Alcibiades, and incompetents like Nicias. US political polarization has led to a reduction in coherent long-term strategy, with whiplash policy changes between administrations (the Trans-Pacific Partnership was negotiated, then abandoned, and then attempted to be revived through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework). Competent civil servants and diplomats face politically motivated purges. Foreign policy is increasingly driven by domestic political positioning rather than strategic necessity—the Mytilenean Debate pattern, where Cleon’s rhetoric trumped Diodotus’s strategic thinking.

Internal political division represents perhaps the most alarming parallel. Athens’ oligarchic coups wasted critical resources on internal conflict. US political polarization approaches crisis levels, marked by the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in which almost 300 FBI agents were present (possibly as provocateurs), impeachments driven by partisan politics, questions about Supreme Court legitimacy, fundamental disagreements over election integrity, and deep cultural divisions. While US democratic institutions proved resilient on January 6, Athens’ democracy also appeared robust—until it didn’t. The Thirty Tyrants showed how quickly democratic norms can collapse under stress.

Economic vulnerabilities create dependencies that Athens would recognize. US national debt exceeds $34 trillion (120%+ of GDP). Defense spending (~$850 billion annually) is sustainable only through deficit financing. Manufacturing capacity has declined significantly—the US now produces fewer ships annually than China does in a month. Critical supply chain dependencies exist for rare earth minerals (90%+ sourced from China), pharmaceuticals (80%+ of active pharmaceutical ingredients are sourced from China/India), and semiconductors (Taiwan produces 60%+ of the world’s chips). The Defense Production Act, invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed how fragile industrial capacity has become.

China’s effective strategies mirror Sparta’s playbook

Spartan patience and Persian gold enabled Sparta to build a naval capability and target Athens' vulnerability in its grain supply.40 China’s patient strategy operates on similar principles: long-term planning through five-year plans and “Made in China 2025” contrasts with the US four-year election cycles. Economic statecraft through Belt and Road creates dependencies. Salami-slicing in the South China Sea gains territory without triggering war. Massive infrastructure investments (high-speed rail, 5G networks, renewable energy) build long-term advantages.

Targeting vulnerabilities systematically: China focuses on semiconductors (SMIC advancing despite US export controls), rare earth dominance creating supply chain leverage, treasury holdings ($859 billion in US debt) as a potential weapon, and alternative payment systems (CIPS) to bypass dollar-based sanctions.41 Sparta targeted Athens’ grain supply; China could target semiconductor supply from Taiwan or rare earth exports.

Alliance-building and wedge-driving: Sparta presented itself as the “liberator of Greece.” China promotes a narrative of “peaceful rise” and “community with a shared future.” Economic ties with Europe create transatlantic tensions. US secondary sanctions create resentment among allies forced to choose. Russia-China partnership, while not a formal alliance, coordinates on opposing US hegemony. Chinese infrastructure investments in the developing world create influence without military presence.

The financial Aegospotami: when the world stops funding American debt

The analysis above covers military, political, and alliance vulnerabilities. But the most catastrophic parallel to Athens’ collapse may be financial: what happens when foreign creditors coordinate to refuse purchasing US Treasury debt?

This scenario directly mirrors the mechanism that actually destroyed Athens, not Sparta’s military superiority, but economic starvation through cutting off essential resources. For Athens, it was grain through the Hellespont. For America, it would be the dollar’s oxygen supply: foreign willingness to finance deficits.

Athens’ economic strangulation: the decisive blow

Recall the sequence of Athens’ financial collapse:42

Sicilian disaster drained the treasury of ~40,000 talents

Spartan occupation of Decelea (413 BCE) closed the Laurium silver mines—Athens’ primary revenue source

Allied revolts eliminated tribute income as Ionia, Chios, and Rhodes defected

Persian subsidies to Sparta created unlimited enemy funding, while Athens faced bankruptcy

Lysander used Persian gold to build a fleet targeting Athens’ economic jugular: grain imports from Black Sea

The decisive blow at Aegospotami (405 BCE) wasn’t primarily military—it was economic: destroying Athens’ fleet meant severing access to grain imports. Athens couldn’t rebuild the fleet (no money), couldn’t import food (no ships), and faced starvation. Within months, Athens surrendered unconditionally.

The pattern: external power (Persia) provided unlimited funding to the challenger (Sparta) while simultaneously starving the hegemon (Athens) of resources. Athens’ military remained capable; what collapsed was the economic foundation that supported that military.

America’s structural dependency: the Treasury debt trap

The United States faces an eerily similar structural vulnerability. The numbers are staggering:43

Current debt structure (2024-2025):

Total national debt: $36+ trillion (>130% of GDP)

Annual deficit: $1.8+ trillion

Interest payments: $1+ trillion annually (exceeding defense spending)

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries: ~$8 trillion (~30% of publicly held debt)

Major foreign holders:44

Japan: ~$1.1 trillion

China: ~$770 billion (down from $1.3 trillion peak in 2013)

United Kingdom: ~$700 billion

Other foreign: ~$5.4 trillion (Middle East oil producers, European allies, emerging markets)

The critical dependency: The US must continuously roll over maturing debt and finance new deficits by selling Treasuries. If foreign buyers coordinate to refuse purchases—or worse, dump existing holdings—the consequences cascade catastrophically.

The “no bid” scenario: financial Aegospotami

Consider the mechanics of a coordinated debt strike:45

Phase 1: Coordinated refusal to purchase new Treasuries

China, Russia, BRICS nations (Brazil, India, South Africa), Middle East oil producers (Saudi Arabia, UAE), and potentially wavering allies coordinate through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or the BRICS+ framework. They announce:

No new purchases of US Treasuries

Diversification into gold, yuan-denominated bonds, and alternative reserve currencies

Settlement of bilateral trade in local currencies, bypassing the dollar

Immediate consequences:

Treasury auctions face insufficient demand—the “no bid” moment

Yields spike dramatically (10-year Treasury potentially 8-12%+ vs. current ~4.5%)

Interest costs explode ($36 trillion debt at 10% = $3.6 trillion annual interest, ~70% of current federal revenue)

US government faces impossible choice: default or monetization

Phase 2: Forced monetization and currency crisis

Unable to finance deficits through the market, the Federal Reserve was forced to directly purchase Treasuries (”monetizing the debt”). This triggers:

Inflation accelerates to double digits, potentially hyperinflation (think Argentina, not Weimar necessarily, but devastating)

Dollar loses reserve currency status as foreign central banks dump holdings

Import costs explode (US imports 30%+ of consumption, including 90% of rare earths, 60% of semiconductors outside US production)

Real wages collapse as inflation destroys purchasing power

Social instability as entitlement programs (Social Security, Medicare) become worthless in real terms

Phase 3: Forced imperial contraction

Economic crisis forces immediate retrenchment:

Closure of 400+ overseas military bases (costs ~$150 billion+ annually)

Withdrawal from forward deployments (Europe, Middle East, Indo-Pacific)

Defense budget cuts from $850 billion to an affordable level (~$300-400 billion?)

Alliance structure collapses as the US cannot project power or provide security guarantees

Strategic result: US global position collapses within 18-24 months—faster than Athens’ 27-year decline, because modern financial systems move at digital speed.

The “Persian gold” parallel: China’s financial weapon

China’s position mirrors Persia’s strategic role in the destruction of Athens. Consider the parallels:

Persia’s strategy (413-404 BCE):

Provided unlimited subsidies to Sparta (multiple talents of silver)

Enabled Sparta to build a fleet of 125-150 ships

Created asymmetric funding: Sparta had unlimited resources, and Athens faced bankruptcy

Targeted Athens’ critical vulnerability (grain supply dependence)

China’s potential strategy (2025+):46

Coordinates BRICS+ nations (~40% of global GDP) to refuse Treasury purchases

Establishes an alternative reserve currency (digital yuan, gold-backed mechanism)

Partners with Russia (energy), the Middle East (oil settlement in yuan), the Global South (Belt and Road debtors)

Targets the US critical vulnerability: deficit financing dependence

China doesn’t need to “defeat” the US militarily. It needs to financially strangle the US by coordinating creditor refusal—exactly as Persian gold enabled Sparta to strangle Athens economically.

Why this is plausible: the dedollarization accelerando

Evidence suggests this scenario is not hypothetical but actively developing:47

Dedollarization initiatives (2020-2025):

China-Russia trade increasingly settled in yuan/rubles (~65% by 2024)

Saudi Arabia is accepting yuan for oil sales (ending the petrodollar monopoly established in 1974)

BRICS+ expansion (adding Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia) represents ~45% of the global population

China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) processed $13+ trillion in 2023, creating an alternative to SWIFT

Central banks shifted to gold purchases: China, Russia, India buying ~1,000 tons annually

Strategic statements:

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov (2023): “The dollar is being used as a weapon. We need to move away from it.”

Chinese officials discuss “financial nuclear option” of Treasury dump (though recognize mutual destruction risk)

The BRICS summit (August 2023) discussed creating an alternative reserve currency

The coordination challenge: Individual nations fear being the first mover (retaliation, isolation). But if China coordinates collective action—framing it as “defensive dedollarization” against US sanctions weaponization—the collective refusal becomes viable.

Historical precedent: sterling’s collapse 1945-1967

The US should study Britain’s experience losing reserve currency status:48

Sterling crisis 1945-1949 : Britain emerged from WWII massively indebted, lost the ability to defend sterling, and was forced to devalue 30% in 1949

Suez Crisis 1956 : US refused to support sterling during the crisis, forcing British withdrawal—demonstrating that financial leverage determines geopolitical outcomes

Final collapse 1967: Devaluation and IMF bailout ended sterling’s reserve status

Key lesson: The loss of a reserve currency triggers an immediate geopolitical decline. Britain transitioned from a global hegemon to a regional power within 20 years. The process accelerated once creditors lost confidence.

US vulnerability is worse: Britain in 1945 had ~30% of global GDP, a positive trade balance in goods, and industrial dominance. The US in 2025 has ~24% of global GDP, massive trade deficits, and a de-industrialized economy. Britain’s decline took over 20 years; America’s could take less than 5 years once the crisis begins.

What would the US do? Three catastrophic options

If foreign creditors coordinate refusal, the US faces impossible choices:

Option 1: Default or restructuring

Refuse to pay or force a “haircut” on bondholders

Immediately destroys the dollar as a reserve currency

Triggers global financial crisis (foreign central banks hold $8 trillion in Treasuries)

Makes future borrowing impossible, forcing a balanced budget through savage cuts

Probability US chooses this: <5% (too catastrophic to the ruling class)

Option 2: Hypermonetization and inflation

Fed prints money to buy Treasuries, financing deficits directly

Inflation reaches double digits or hyperinflation

Real wages collapse, the middle class is destroyed, and social instability

The Empire is maintained briefly through printed money until inflation makes it unaffordable

Probability: 60-70% (least immediately catastrophic politically)

Option 3: Draconian austerity

Balance budget through cuts: defense -50%, entitlements -30%, discretionary -40%

Force imperial retrenchment, close overseas bases

Accept regional power status

Probability: 20-30% (requires political courage currently absent)

Most likely path: The US attempts Option 2 (monetization), leading to 1970s-style stagflation or worse, and eventually forces Option 3 (retrenchment) after years of economic pain. This mirrors Athens’ trajectory: attempting to maintain its empire through desperate measures (melting Parthenon gold) before its inevitable collapse.

The timeline question: when might this occur?

Several triggers could precipitate coordinated debt refusal:

Taiwan conflict: If the US intervenes unsuccessfully or China successfully invades, it demonstrates the US's inability to defend its allies. Creditors question US future solvency, coordinate withdrawal from Treasuries. Timeline: 2027-2030 (PLA modernization window).

Fiscal crisis: US debt service costs exceed defense spending (already the case in 2025), reaching 30%+ of federal revenue by 2030, forcing recognition of unsustainability. Creditors front-run crisis by dumping Treasuries before collapse. Timeline: 2028-2032.

Political instability: Contested 2028 election, constitutional crisis, or domestic conflict convinces foreign creditors that the US is ungovernable. Coordination becomes rational risk management. Timeline: 2028-2030.

BRICS+ consolidation: Successful launch of alternative reserve currency or gold-backed trade settlement mechanism reaches critical mass (30-40% of global trade), making dollar optional rather than mandatory. Timeline: 2030-2035.

The “Decelea moment”: Just as Sparta’s fortification of Decelea (413 BCE) closed Athens’ silver mines—forcing recognition of unsustainability—any of these triggers could be the moment when creditors collectively recognize: “US debt is unpayable, dollar is unsustainable, time to exit.”

The fundamental parallel: self-inflicted financial vulnerability

Athens’ economic collapse resulted from strategic errors:

Wasting treasury on the Sicilian disaster

Allowing Sparta to occupy Decelea (closing silver mines)

Brutal alliance management is causing tribute loss

Fighting a 27-year war beyond economic capacity

America’s fiscal crisis results from similar errors:

Wasting $8+ trillion on Middle East wars (Iraq, Afghanistan)

Allowing deindustrialization and trade deficits to hollow out the productive base

Weaponizing the dollar through sanctions, incentivizing dedollarization

Maintaining 750+ overseas bases and global commitments beyond economic capacity to finance without the willingness of foreign creditors

The parallel is exact: Both hegemons created structural dependencies on external resources (Athens on grain imports, the US on debt financing) while simultaneously taking actions that threatened those dependencies (Athens alienated allies who controlled trade routes, the US alienated creditors through sanctions and dollar weaponization).

Athens discovered the hard way: when Lysander destroyed the fleet at Aegospotami, cutting grain access, military capability became irrelevant. America may find itself in a similar situation: when foreign creditors coordinate to refuse Treasury purchases, cutting access to deficit financing, military superiority becomes unaffordable.

The question isn’t whether the US has overwhelming military power—it does. The question is whether it can finance that power once creditors say “no bid.” History’s answer, from Athens’ example, is unambiguous: you cannot maintain an empire on credit once creditors refuse to lend.

The Taiwan test: Sicily or Sphacteria?

Taiwan represents the single most dangerous flashpoint where theory meets reality. The parallels to Athens’ predicament are chilling.

Strategic dilemma: Taiwan is simultaneously vital to US interests (producing 60% or more of the world’s advanced semiconductors, a critical node in the first island chain containing China, and abandonment would shatter alliance credibility), yet defending Taiwan against a Chinese attack would be extraordinarily difficult. CSIS war games found that successful US-Taiwan defense would cost hundreds of US aircraft, dozens of ships, and thousands of casualties—with victory depending on Taiwan’s resistance, Japanese base access, and rapid US commitment.49

The Sicily scenario: If the US intervenes and loses—perhaps due to domestic political division, insufficient allied support, or underestimating Chinese resolve—the consequences would mirror the Sicilian disaster: massive casualties, enormous financial costs, potential fleet losses in confined waters, shattered US credibility triggering alliance defections, and emboldening China to assert regional hegemony. This could mark the moment historians identify as when American hegemony became unsustainable.

The Sphacteria alternative: In 425 BCE, Athens captured 300 Spartans at Sphacteria, shocking Sparta into a temporary peace. A Taiwan scenario where a Chinese attempted invasion fails catastrophically could similarly deter future aggression and strengthen US deterrence. However, Athens grew overconfident after the Battle of Sphacteria, which contributed to the decision to invade Sicily. A successful Taiwan defense that leads to American overreach elsewhere would repeat the pattern.

China’s perspective: Beijing may view the situation through the lens of “peaking power” logic. Scholars Hal Brands and Michael Beckley argue that China faces impending stagnation due to demographic challenges (an aging population and shrinking workforce), debt burdens (a local government debt crisis), technological barriers (US export controls slowing semiconductor progress), and political rigidity (Xi’s centralization limiting policy adaptation).50 If China believes its relative power will decline, the “window of opportunity” logic could trigger preventive action. The same calculation led Athens to invade Sicily and Germany to strike in 1914.

Chinese scholars cite the Melian Dialogue to understand US thinking: “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” They perceive US policy as Athenian-style imperial arrogance—demanding compliance while claiming to support “rules-based order.” This perception could lead to miscalculation where China acts more aggressively than US expects, or US responds more forcefully than China anticipates.

Contemporary scholarly assessment: optimism and warnings

Analysis of US-China relations from 2023-2025 reveals competing perspectives on trajectory:

Stabilization efforts: The November 2023 Biden-Xi summit in San Francisco established ~12 working groups and restored military-to-military communications that had been suspended for years. According to CSIS’s Scott Kennedy (January 2024), both countries deserve credit for “reducing the chances of the worst negative tail risks, including outright decoupling and military conflict.” The new framework: “competition without conflict.”51

Structural pessimism persists: Yet Australian Institute of International Affairs’ Stephen Nagy notes “structural limits” to reset—bipartisan US consensus views China as fundamental challenge to US leadership.52 The U.S.-China Perception Monitor (November 2024) warned that Trump’s return creates “risks of misinterpretation and strategic missteps” from “hawkish Capitol Hill.” In April 2025, the US implemented sweeping tariffs reaching 145% on Chinese goods (the highest since the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act), with Chinese retaliatory tariffs at 125%—reminiscent of the pre-World War I trade wars.

The “peaking power” hypothesis: Hal Brands and Michael Beckley argue the Thucydides Trap “fundamentally misdiagnoses where China now finds itself.” Rather than confidently rising, China faces stagnation. Crucially, “peaking powers” are more dangerous than rising ones—historical evidence shows powers “lashed out when they realized they would not catch rivals unless they took drastic action.”53 Examples include US imperialism in the 1890s, Imperial Japan before World War II, and Russia’s 2014 Crimea annexation. China’s increasingly aggressive behavior—wolf warrior diplomacy, South China Sea militarization, Hong Kong crackdown—fits “peaking power” worried about closing windows better than a confident rising power.

Joseph Nye’s alternative concern: Rather than the Thucydides Trap, Nye worries about the “Kindleberger Trap”—the danger of China weakening (not rising), creating instability. Domestic issues (aging, debt, political legitimacy) could lead to external aggression as a distraction. A China that perceives itself losing ground might act more recklessly than one confident in an inevitable rise.

Technology competition intensifies: CFR’s Transition 2025 series documents that “Made in China 2025” has largely succeeded—China reduced import dependencies in key sectors and achieved competitiveness in ICT, clean tech, EVs, agricultural equipment, ships, drones, and high-speed rail.54 US “small yard, high fence” export controls on semiconductors and AI partially slow Chinese progress, but create tensions. Unlike the Cold War, where the Soviet Union never achieved US technological parity, China is now surpassing US capabilities in specific domains.

Communication challenges: CSIS notes that fewer personal relationships exist between U.S. and Chinese officials than existed before 2017. “Every major issue negotiated effectively over the past 45 years was conducted by empowered officials who took time to develop personal relations.” The current environment has “fewer relationships that meet this criterion.”55 Covid travel restrictions reduced people-to-people ties further. This resembles Athens and Sparta’s limited diplomatic mechanisms—both relied on envoys rather than regular dialogue, thereby increasing the risks of miscalculation.

Lessons from the peaceful cases: escaping the trap

The four peaceful transitions offer crucial lessons for avoiding Athens’ fate:56

Portugal-Spain (1494): Third-party mediation (papal intervention) and the Treaty of Tordesillas created clear spheres of influence. Both sides feared alternative (excommunication) more than relative power loss. Lesson: Institutional frameworks and mediation can resolve tensions if both parties accept the arbitrator's legitimacy. A modern equivalent might be a UN-brokered spheres of influence agreement or a formal recognition of Chinese regional interests in exchange for respect of the US global security role.

US-UK (early 20th century): Britain’s “Great Rapprochement” demonstrated strategic restraint—accepting US supremacy in the Western Hemisphere because Britain could not simultaneously contain US and face European threats. Geographic distance (across the Atlantic Ocean) reduced immediate security concerns. Lesson: Ruling power must prioritize—attempting to contain rivals everywhere guarantees failure. The US must decide if containing China is more important than commitments in Europe/the Middle East, just as Britain prioritized Europe over America.

US-Soviet Union (Cold War): Nuclear deterrence made war “suicidal.” Containment strategy rather than rollback limited objectives. Competition in economic performance and proxy conflicts rather than direct military confrontation. Arms control treaties (SALT, START) institutionalized stability. Both sides recognized “domestic performance is decisive.” Lesson: Nuclear weapons create guardrails, but only if both sides maintain second-strike capability and communicate red lines clearly. US-China nuclear posture is less stable than the US-Soviet because China’s arsenal is smaller (~500 warheads vs US 5,000+), creating potential first-strike temptations.

Germany post-1990: European integration strategy created “Europeanized Germany”, not “German Europe.” Economic hegemony WITHOUT military expansion. Conscious restraint—refusing to redevelop military commensurate with economic power. Integration with former adversaries through institutions. Lesson: A rising power can achieve prosperity and influence without military dominance if it is integrated into institutions, thereby gaining a voice. Modern equivalent: integrating China into reformed international institutions where it has greater voting power proportional to economic weight.

Common themes across peaceful cases: geographic distance reducing threat perception, ruling power having more pressing priorities elsewhere requiring accommodation, institutional frameworks creating cooperation spaces, belief that war would be catastrophic, not manageable, focus on domestic challenges over external conquest, and regular communication channels preventing miscalculation.

Verdict: five pathways, one critical decade

Historical analysis and contemporary scholarship suggest five potential pathways for US-China competition:

1. The Athenian path—catastrophic confrontation: US overextends through simultaneous commitments (Taiwan, Ukraine, Middle East), makes strategic blunder comparable to Sicily (perhaps failed Taiwan intervention), coordinated creditor refusal triggers “no bid” Treasury crisis forcing monetization and hyperinflation, internal political division prevents coherent response, economic exhaustion from defense spending and debt, and China (with potential Russian/”Persian” support and BRICS+ coordination) exploits vulnerabilities through financial strangulation. Result: rapid US decline within 5-10 years (faster than Athens’ 27-year decline due to the speed of modern finance), alliance collapse as the US cannot afford a forward presence, Chinese regional hegemony, and a possible global depression resulting from the reserve currency transition. The probability of the current trajectory continuing is 25-40%, with the likelihood increasing dramatically if a Taiwan conflict occurs or BRICS+ dedollarization reaches a critical mass.

2. The Spartan reversal—Chinese stagnation: China’s “peaking” accelerates from demographics, debt, technological bottlenecks, and political rigidity. Xi’s centralization creates Soviet-style stagnation. The US maintains advantages through innovation, stronger alliances, and demographic benefits from immigration. But “peaking power” danger: China might lash out before the window closes, making near-term war risk higher even as long-term challenge diminishes. Probability: 20-30%.

3. The British path—graceful accommodation: US accepts Chinese regional predominance in exchange for Chinese acceptance of US global security role. Explicit or implicit spheres of influence agreement. The US prioritizes the Indo-Pacific over the Europe/Middle East regions. Increased Chinese voice in international institutions (IMF voting shares, UN reform). Requires extraordinary diplomatic skill and domestic political courage to “accept” relative decline. Probability given the current political environment: 10-20%.

4. The Cold War model—managed rivalry: Intense competition without direct military conflict. Technology races, proxy conflicts, economic decoupling in sensitive sectors, but continued interdependence in others. Nuclear deterrence prevents direct war. Ideological competition (liberal democracy vs. authoritarian capitalism). Selective cooperation on climate, pandemics, and nuclear security. Both focus primarily on domestic performance. Requires restoring communication channels, crisis management mechanisms, and mutual recognition of red lines. Probability: 30-40%.

5. The integration path—reformed international order: Most optimistic scenario where both powers cooperate to address shared existential threats (climate change, pandemics, AI risks, nuclear proliferation). Reformed international institutions give China proportional influence. Economic interdependence makes conflict unthinkable. Middle powers (Australia, Japan, the EU, ASEAN) play a stabilizing role. Requires a leadership change in both countries toward less nationalist approaches. Probability given current nationalism: 5-10%.

The most likely outcome: some combination of pathways 2 and 4—Chinese growth slows while the US maintains advantages, creating managed rivalry with intense competition but nuclear deterrence preventing direct war. However, the next 5-10 years are critical. This period includes potential Taiwan crisis triggers (2027 PLA modernization targets, Taiwan Semiconductor fabrication plant completion in Arizona reducing Taiwan’s strategic value), US political instability (2024 and 2028 elections, potential constitutional crisis), economic inflection points (Chinese demographic cliff intensifies, US debt sustainability questioned), and technology race outcomes (whoever achieves quantum computing or AGI breakthrough gains decisive advantage).

The Athenian warning: self-inflicted wounds prove fatal

Athens’ most important lesson is this: established powers don’t lose because rising challengers are stronger—they lose because they defeat themselves through strategic blunders, internal division, and imperial overreach.

Sparta did not conquer Athens through military superiority. Athens destroyed itself through catastrophic strategic errors: launching the unnecessary Sicilian Expedition during an existing conflict, tolerating leadership quality collapse after Pericles, brutally managing its alliance network (creating resentment that triggered defections at the first sign of weakness), wasting critical resources on two internal political coups, and exhausting its economic base through 27 years of warfare it was structurally unable to sustain.

The United States faces eerily similar vulnerabilities in 2025: potential overextension through simultaneous global commitments when China poses peer competition, political polarization approaching levels that could trigger constitutional crisis comparable to Athens’ oligarchic coups, alliance management tensions where coercive elements risk creating resentment (secondary sanctions, burden-sharing disputes, perceived abandonment in Afghanistan), unsustainable national debt trajectory requiring either tax increases or spending cuts that political system seems incapable of enacting, and critical supply chain dependencies (semiconductors, rare earths, pharmaceuticals) creating structural vulnerabilities.

Most critically, the United States has created the exact financial vulnerability that destroyed Athens—dependence on external resources to sustain empire while simultaneously taking actions that threaten those resources. Just as Athens depended on grain imports through the Hellespont while alienating the allies who controlled those routes, America depends on foreign creditors purchasing Treasury debt while weaponizing the dollar through sanctions and alienating those same creditors. When Lysander destroyed Athens’ fleet at Aegospotami, Athens’ grain supply was severed and the city starved into surrender within months, despite still having capable land forces and fortifications. If China coordinates BRICS+ nations to refuse Treasury purchases, America’s deficit financing would be severed, and the empire would collapse within years, despite still having the world’s most powerful military.

The Thucydides Trap framework, despite its methodological flaws, usefully focuses attention on a genuine danger: the structural pressures created when rising and ruling powers collide. But the trap is not inevitable—the 25% of cases that avoided war demonstrate that strategic imagination, institutional innovation, prioritization, restraint, and focus on domestic performance can overcome structural pressures toward conflict. However, the financial trap—the “no bid” scenario—may prove far less escapable once creditors coordinate, because unlike military conflict (which both sides can choose to avoid), financial crisis results from cumulative policy errors already committed: decades of deficits, $36 trillion in debt, structural trade imbalances, and dollar weaponization that has already begun the dedollarization process.

The ultimate question is whether American leadership possesses the wisdom that eluded post-Periclean Athens: the discipline to prioritize vital over peripheral interests, the restraint to reject wars of choice, the statecraft to maintain alliances through respect rather than coercion, the unity to address strategic challenges coherently, the fiscal responsibility to live within its means before creditors force that discipline catastrophically, and the humility to accept that hegemony cannot be permanent and graceful adaptation to relative decline is preferable to catastrophic resistance.

Thucydides wrote that Athens was “the only men who suffered from their own policy and lost the war.” The historian’s warning echoes across 2,400 years: established powers write their own fate. The question for the United States is not whether China will surpass it, but whether America will defeat itself in resisting the inevitable power transition—through strategic blunders like Sicily, internal divisions like the oligarchic coups, alliance mismanagement like the Delian League’s brutality, or most decisively, through fiscal irresponsibility that ends in creditor revolt and economic strangulation like Aegospotami. The parallel is complete: just as Athens discovered that military power is irrelevant when you cannot feed your population, America may discover that military supremacy is irrelevant when you cannot finance your deficits. History suggests the next decade will provide the answer, and the stakes could not be higher.

