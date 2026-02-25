'Honest Grok' opines on whether the average American family is better off after a year of Trump
but the oligarchs are partying
From Grok:
Economic Indicators for Average American Families: 2024 vs. 2025
To assess whether the average American family was better off, we can compare key economic metrics from 2024 (the final year of the Biden administration) to 2025. These include median household income, unemployment rate, GDP growth, poverty rate, stock market performance, and consumer confidence. Data is drawn from official sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), and other reliable indicators.
Overall, most metrics showed deterioration in 2025, suggesting challenges for family economic well-being, including slower growth and higher unemployment, though stock returns remained positive. Note that full-year data for some metrics (e.g., income and poverty) is not yet released as of February 2026, so estimates or partial data are used where available. Causation is complex, influenced by factors like government shutdowns, trade policies, and global events.
Here’s a summary table of the key changes:
Key Insights
Mixed but Mostly Negative Trends: Unemployment rose modestly, GDP growth slowed, stock returns cooled, and consumer confidence fell significantly, indicating reduced optimism and job security for families. Income saw a nominal uptick based on estimates, but real gains may be eroded by inflation (e.g., year-ahead expectations hit lows in 2025). Poverty data unavailable for 2025 but stable in 2024.
Context and Limitations: 2025 trends were impacted by events like a 43-day government shutdown, trade disruptions, and AI shifts. Gains in 2024 built on recovery; 2025 saw uneven benefits (e.g., wealthier households fared better per sentiment divergences). Data is aggregate; experiences vary by demographics (e.g., higher poverty in cities like New York). Full 2025 income/poverty data pending.
Non-Partisan View: These figures reflect objective data without policy attribution. For updates, consult BEA GDP reports, BLS employment data, or University of Michigan sentiment surveys.
I will be updating my “animal spirits” curves next week, but here’s the picture. By some mysterious means, the feds have been able to forestall the usual acceleration upward of unemployment at this stage in the cycle. Will they need to resort to war next?
Pray for peace!