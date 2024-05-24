Anthony Saunders argues that as M2 increases again, mortgage rates may stabilize, as happened between 2019 and 2021. After a lag, however, inflation will accelerate, and mortgage rates will rise to cover the inflation.

Via confoundedinterest.net:

Fear The Talking Fed! Inflation Restarts As Fed EXPANDS M2 Money (Mortgage Rates Stabilize) confoundedinterest17 May 24 Money, money! The various talking heads from The Federal Reserve keep jawboning about whether to raise rates or not. One of the major drivers of inflation is ... money. M2 Money growth YoY is growing again (blue line)! And with it, inflation has been rekindled. Mortgage rates? There is a lag between M2 Money printing and conforming mortgage rate growth.

This analysis is consistent with Martin Armstrong’s contention that interest rates and inflation will rise because we are in a wartime economy.

Have a great day!