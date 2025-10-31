Xi apparently had gotten himself a private army. Every self-respecting oligarch must have one.

Watch this body language analysis of Trump and Xi. Trump looks like he really wants to make a deal, while most of the time, Xi looks like he is just going through the motions, which might reflect his withdrawal from power. Toward the end of this video, footage of the two leaders sitting across from each other has drawn attention to the way Xi kept his eyes lowered, supposedly looking down at his notes.

The big question is whether Trump will be able to control his own Deep State, which has plans to deliver kill shots to Russia and China to vassalize them for generations to come.

Pray for peace!