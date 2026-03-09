Grok would not confirm whether this ultimatum has been officially issued.

No, Iran has not issued a formal ultimatum to Gulf nations explicitly demanding they eject American bases or face destruction of their oil fields. However, Iranian statements and actions during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict (Operation Epic Fury, starting late February 2026) have come close to implying such a threat, creating significant pressure on Gulf states.

Key Iranian Statements and Context

Iranian officials, particularly from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and senior figures like Ali Larijani (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council), have repeatedly warned that countries hosting US military assets or allowing their territory to be used against Iran will face continued or escalated attacks. For example:

On or around March 7, 2026, Ali Larijani stated on state television: “Countries in the region must either prevent the US from using their territory against Iran themselves, or we will.” This was interpreted by some outlets as a de facto ultimatum linking Gulf states’ hosting of US forces to ongoing retaliatory strikes.

The IRGC has declared all US assets in the region (including bases in Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, etc.) as “legitimate targets” and vowed to continue strikes “relentlessly” until the “enemy is decisively defeated.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an apology to neighboring countries for unintended spillover and instructed the military not to attack nations not striking Iran, but this was quickly contradicted by IRGC statements reaffirming that any location hosting US interests remains a target.

These warnings are tied to Iran’s retaliation for US/Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including oil facilities. Iran has already launched hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones at US bases and related infrastructure across the Gulf since late February 2026, causing damage to sites like Al Udeid (Qatar), Al Dhafra (UAE), Ali Al Salem (Kuwait), and others. Attacks have also hit civilian and energy infrastructure, including oil refineries (e.g., Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia) and ports.

Has There Been an Explicit Ultimatum on Oil Fields?

No credible reports from major outlets (e.g., Reuters, AP, BBC, Al Jazeera) describe a direct, public ultimatum phrased as “eject US bases or we destroy your oil fields.”

Iran has targeted oil facilities in Gulf states (e.g., refineries in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait), but these appear as part of broader retaliation rather than a conditional threat tied specifically to base expulsion.

Some social media posts (e.g., on Threads/X) and secondary sources have framed statements as an “ultimatum” to expel US forces or face continued strikes, but primary reporting describes ongoing threats and attacks without a clear “or else” deadline for base removal tied explicitly to oil field destruction.

Broader Implications

Iran’s strategy seems aimed at pressuring Gulf states (by raising costs of hosting US forces) to lobby Washington for de-escalation, while avoiding full-scale war with Arab neighbors. Gulf nations have condemned the attacks, reported casualties and damage, and some (e.g., Qatar, UAE) have expressed frustration with the US for not providing advance notice. Oil prices have surged due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on facilities.

In summary, while Iran’s rhetoric and actions create an implicit coercive dynamic—host US bases and face attacks—there is no confirmed explicit ultimatum matching the exact terms in your question. The situation remains highly volatile as of March 9, 2026.