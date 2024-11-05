Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Harris v Trump Victory

Posted Nov 5, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

QUESTION: Marty, I have been using Socrates to bet on the elections. So far, so good. What do you expect between a Harris vs Trump victory?

ANSWER: It shows that a Harris victory would result in virtually World War III very fast. Putin knows his adversaries, and to placate his own Neocons, he would probably launch an all-out war to eliminate Ukraine, which he has not done. His Neocons have criticized him that he should have invaded Ukraine as the USA did to Iraq, and the war would have been over in 6 weeks. They have been screaming this is a war with NATO from the start – not Ukraine. That means the destruction of Kiev. Our computer goes flat-line on Ukraine, which seems to suggest that they will be wiped off the face of the earth. Zelensky is just lining his pockets and expects a particular flight to Miami when Ukraine loses. The Ukrainian people are fools to allow this traitor to take orders as Hezbollah does from Iran.

A Trump victory looks like a pause. There will still be a war, but NATO will instigate it. NATO is the mother-ship of Neocons. They are trying to expand into Asia because the plan is for the United Nations to become the sovereign government of the world, using war as the justification that only they can be peacemakers. The IMF and World Bank will be the monetary arm, and NATO will be the international Department of Defense. Why is NATO formed to protect Europe from the Communists of Khrischev’s [sic] days now seeking to take over Asia? Once every government agency grasps power, it always seeks to expand it.

Harris = World War III instantly. Girls under 40 had better get pregnant if you don’t have kids, for the Democrats already are planning on drafting you to defend Zelensky. Tump = victory will try to keep us out of war and hopefully save at least half of Western civilization.

QUESTION #2: Can they rig this election for Harris?

ANSWER #2: As Stalin said, those who count the vote decide everything. We do see a very big turnout. The real question is how much of that will be Biden’s illegal aliens. Can the illegal aliens alter the vote? It is certainly not out of the question since there are numerous millions. Some have already been caught voting.

The erosion of western culture since the first wave of migrants swept through Italy and Germany in 2011 is now firmly rooted in Europe and the UK and there is no going back.

Private citizens to public servants, nobody holds the same levels of safety today with the Middle East nations rejection of assimilation.

The USA is not lagging far behind with the no boarders policy.

The question for the USA, will they be sent back?

REPLY: Nobody knows for certain how many terrorists have entered through the border or how many are agents of foreign governments. The rumor has been that there will be domestic terror attacks, and this will be the excuse to impose digital IDs combined with the illegal aliens voting.