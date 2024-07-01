Hard times ahead, stock market crashing into 2026-27
Charles Nenner says his wealthy clients are leaving America, or moving to rural areas, warns on T-bills
Charles Nenner has a pretty good record of market calls. When will we see the 4.2-4.3 percent unemployment rate that will cause the recession to begin, according to my model? That depends on how long they keep releasing fake unemployment reports (for background on my model, click here).
He seconds Martin Armstrong’s warning on T-bills, which is unnerving.
Via usawatchdog.com:
