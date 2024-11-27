We know that Satan is working to start World War III or some other catastrophe to enable the “Great Reset.” The NATO psychopaths still intent on “winning” are talking about a preemptive strike on Russia, even as Putin has warned that further strikes of American missiles into Russia will cross a red line and invoke more responses with Oreshnik, their new missile.

Between now and January 21, we will be at maximum geopolitical risk in my lifetime. Trump’s announced economic policies sound like they are intended to crater the world economy; we’ll see how much is a deal-making bluff. Unfortunately, Trump appears to have bought into what I call the Neocon “Fortress of Solitude” vision for future America.

Pray for peace unceasingly.

I wish you all a peaceful Thanksgiving.

Yes, the CCP is a problem, but now, NATO and the Neocons are bigger problems.

What will the next crisis be? World War III, another pandemic, alien invasion, climate catastrophe with earthquake attached, mayhem by male illegal immigrants of military age, or something else?

Know that Christ’s kingdom is not of this world. Live free or die. Repentance is always available.