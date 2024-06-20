Last year, I had ChatGPT-4 compose a Shakespearean sonnet that turned out to be pretty good. As Ilya Sutskever says, having an LLM compose poetry is one of its most fascinating uses. Using GPT-4o, here is this year’s effort:

When golden sun ascends the azure sky,

And longest day doth reign o’er fleeting night,

The earth in fullest bloom doth glorify

The solstice fair with warmth and radiant light. The fields with flowers decked in hues so bright,

In joyful chorus greet the dawning day,

Whilst birds in trees do sing with pure delight,

And gentle breezes through the meadows play. This time of year, when daylight’s grace is crowned,

In nature’s splendor hearts are filled with cheer.

The vibrant world in sun’s embrace is found,

As shadows flee and all seems bright and clear. Yet fleeting is this moment’s blissful gleam,

For soon the light must yield to autumn’s dream.

The plandemic changed my life, as it did many others. Because I voted for Trump—not because I liked him but because it was clear the Democrats were controlled by the Cabal—and recommended against taking the fix and didn’t take it myself, I lost friends and even family members to cancellation—at least for a time (it seems to be relenting somewhat).

It has taken me a while to realize they would only “forgive” me if I forgive them first. By forgiving, you are forgiven. It’s a hard lesson.

To deal with my spiritual isolation, once the churches opened back up, I sought one that adhered to what I like to call “exegetical preaching,” meaning a close reading and exposition of what the Bible actually says. I also found a men’s Bible study where I was able to discuss my situation with others who had refused the jab out of spiritual principles and who were aware of the enormity of the genocidal evil that has spread across the Earth.

My lifestyle changed. In addition to reading the Bible a couple of times and reading something from it daily, I tried to get back into meditation, as I had done during difficult career changes in the '90s and the first ‘00s. My wife and I modified our diet to be more wholesome and organic. I quit drinking almost completely.

(In 2000, I moved my family a thousand miles to start my “dream job,” only to have the company taken over the week we moved into our new house. I was looking for a new job six weeks later….)

I started fasting more, moving up from intermittent fasting to longer fasts. I also blended my long-term obsession with woo-woo topics in parapsychology with the teachings in the Old and New Testaments in a satisfying, scientifically plausible personal belief system.

Anyway, I have written it up and invite you to read about it at a bargain price.

What lies ahead, I don’t know, but I pray for peace daily. The government has fallen; we live in an occupied country, and the occupiers are intent on killing us. The preparation is all, as Hamlet said:

HAMLET: Not a whit, we defy augury. There's a special providence in the fall of a sparrow. If it be now, 'tis not to come; if it be not to come, it will be now; if it be not now, yet it will come: the readiness is all. Since no man has aught of what he leaves, what is't to leave betimes? Let be. (Hamlet (Act 5, Scene 2)

Please let me know what you think of Harmony Within! Thanks!

Pray for peace! Get some sun! Give thanks and praise the Lord! God wins!