Share this postHaitian invasion updateelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHaitian invasion updatefrom ReallyGracefulElliott MiddletonSep 12, 20244Share this postHaitian invasion updateelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareAnyone who cannot see that the Democratic program is to destroy American society…is sadly lacking in the ability to do critical thinking.Pray for peace!4Share this postHaitian invasion updateelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePreviousNext
It's bi-partisan. But don't worry, Those In Charge won't be suffering.