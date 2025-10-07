My overarching hypothesis, laid out in Surviving Revolution: Elite Capture, the Great Reset, and the Coming War, is that once China got its centrally planned, totalitarian surveillance state with its social credit system linked to its money, thereby enabling total control of its population, the Western elites, led by the Word Economic Forum, became envious and said to themselves, “We gotta get that.”

Because the WEF leaders are philosophical Communists, they agreed with the Chinese Communist Party to have a pandemic to kick things off, in particular, making everyone accept a vaccine passport, which would be their hook-up to the social credit system. This effort met resistance and failed.

Then, the Western elites, dominated by Neocon hawks with decades-old plans on the shelf to take down Russia and China at their moments of historic demographic weakness, decided to double-cross China. They used the Ukraine war as the spearhead to have NATO wage war on Russia, with the intention of wearing it down, while holding an ace up their sleeve of an attack on Iran to disrupt oil flows from the Persian Gulf to China, to bring down its economy, and cause widespread starvation. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for background on the Neocons’ thinking.

Neocon thinking is based on the premise that spreading chaos abroad among allies and enemies alike is the way to hold onto power. Hence, the US blew up the Nordstream pipeline to deprive Europe of Russian energy and make it buy US energy. They have demanded tribute—investment in the US—from the EU, which is broke, so this is kind of a joke. The Neocons are attempting to extract tribute from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea as well, without much success.

So, in the eschatological drive toward a contrived Armageddon that seems to dominate the thinking of the Neocons, the Western elites have left themselves no other option than war. They underestimated the economic strength and cooperative resilience of the BRICS. China continues to enjoy a $1 trillion annual trade surplus, real money they can invest in themselves or abroad to develop markets for their goods (just as the West used to do).

The Neocons are focused on “winning” this global conflict, despite not having won a war in 50 years.

Now Europe is broke. A sovereign debt crisis is imminent. The governments are falling. The globalists have destabilized the European nations and the UK with immigrants who do not assimilate. Any attempt to engage in war with Russia involving the institution of a draft will likely result in civil war.

This will be the end of the EU. The US is not far behind. Because the US dollar is the world’s “reserve currency” (actually, now it’s gold), the US enjoys the illusion of being able to finance its debt. The more chaos abroad, the better the bid for US Treasuries.

But this is short-term. What Washington does not realize is that the presence of the global Eurodollar market (“dollars” in offshore banks unregulated by the US) means that other nations can easily get dollars from Chinese banks if they need them to trade, and don’t have to buy Treasuries. By the way, the stablecoin gambit is lipstick on a pig, and will blow up eventually.

So, like Israel, which seems to want everyone to hate it, the US is alienating the majority of the world’s population with its bullying and will face blowback.

The military fun and games may already have ended, at least for several years, as China is withholding critical rare earth minerals from the US military-industrial complex.

But the music really stops when there is no bid for US Treasuries, and the Treasury initiates hyperinflation.

Or when the Neocons succeed in starting a nuclear World War III, which will be the end of the age.

Pray for peace!