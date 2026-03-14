The Ultimatum Game and Iran’s Logic of Self-Destruction

I. The Game

In 1982, economists Werner Güth, Rolf Schmittberger, and Bernd Schwarze introduced a deceptively simple experiment: one player is given a sum of money and must offer a portion of it to a second player. The second player may accept — and both receive their shares — or reject, in which case both receive nothing. Classical economic theory predicts that any positive offer should be accepted, since something is better than nothing. What actually happens is instructive. Responders routinely reject offers below twenty to thirty percent of the total, choosing mutual loss over the humiliation of an arrangement they judge to be unfair. They sacrifice a real gain to punish the proposer.

This finding has been replicated across cultures and contexts for four decades. It means that the rational-actor model — the backbone of Western strategic thinking — is an incomplete description of human behavior. Under conditions of perceived inequity, the irrational choice becomes, in a deeper sense, the only coherent one.

II. The Offer Iran Received

The offer laid before Iran in early 2026 was, from Tehran’s perspective, not a negotiation at all. President Trump issued a ten-day deadline for nuclear capitulation. The implied terms were straightforward: dismantle your deterrent, accept permanent strategic inferiority, and leave the Islamic Republic exposed to whatever follows. The alternative was military destruction. Diplomats in Geneva reported that the sides remained “far from agreement.” On February 28, the strikes began.

From the outside — from the perspective of a rational-actor model — acceptance would have been the sensible play. Something is better than nothing. Iran’s military capacity was already degraded from the Twelve-Day War of June 2025. Its economy had collapsed, the rial was worthless, and thirty thousand citizens had been killed in the government’s own crackdown on domestic protests. The rational move was to take whatever was on the table.

The Islamic Republic rejected it anyway. Since the assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei and the elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran has struck nine countries, mined the Strait of Hormuz, and shown no interest in a ceasefire. A slow war of attrition appears to be the intended outcome.

III. Why the Rejection Is Coherent

The Ultimatum Game literature offers three mechanisms worth examining here.

Inequity aversion and honor. Behavioral economists Ernst Fehr and Klaus Schmidt demonstrated that people derive negative utility from disadvantageous inequality — they feel worse, not merely neutral, when an outcome is unfair to them, even absent any material loss. Iran’s political culture amplifies this response. Persian civilization carries a long memory of humiliation: the 1953 CIA-backed coup that toppled Mosaddegh, decades of sanctions, the Iran-Iraq War in which the West armed Saddam Hussein. The offer to simply disarm and acquiesce lands not as a negotiating position but as a continuation of a historical pattern of subjugation. The anterior insula — the brain region most active when an unfair offer triggers rejection — does not distinguish between a laboratory game and a geopolitical ultimatum.

Altruistic punishment. One prominent explanation for rejection in the Ultimatum Game is that responders are not acting impulsively but strategically: they absorb the cost of rejection in order to impose a cost on the proposer, making it less likely that proposers will issue similar ultimatums in the future. In this reading, Iran’s refusal to capitulate is a message to every smaller state watching the conflict. Accepting the terms would validate the ultimatum as a viable instrument of coercion. Rejecting them — even at enormous cost — teaches a lesson intended to survive the present regime. It is a sacrifice made on behalf of the next government that will find itself in Tehran’s position.

Loss aversion and the asymmetry of outcomes. Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky established that losses loom larger than equivalent gains in human psychology — roughly twice as large. For the Islamic Republic, accepting the terms means the certain loss of its deterrent capacity and the near-certain eventual loss of the regime itself, since an Iran stripped of nuclear potential and surrounded by hostile powers has little remaining leverage. Rejection means possible destruction but also the nonzero possibility of survival with the regime intact. When the “accept” path leads to a slow, humiliating unraveling and the “reject” path preserves at least some probability of a different outcome, the game-theoretic calculus can favor rejection even when the material odds look terrible.

IV. The Limits of the Analogy

The Ultimatum Game involves two anonymous players in a single interaction. Nations are not anonymous, interactions are not single-shot, and the “money” in this case is the survival of a theocratic state and the lives of millions of people. Cultural research shows significant variation in rejection rates across societies — hunter-gatherer communities sometimes accept much lower offers than Western undergraduates, reflecting different social norms about what fairness requires. Iran’s specific thresholds for what constitutes an acceptable offer are not the same as an American college student’s.

Moreover, the game assumes a binary choice. Iran’s actual behavior — widening the conflict, raising the cost to all parties, sustaining a war of attrition — suggests it is attempting to reframe the offer entirely: to make the present terms so expensive to the United States and Israel that a renegotiated deal becomes preferable to continuation. This is less the classic Ultimatum Game than a variant in which the responder refuses to accept the binary and forces a return to the bargaining table by making the proposer’s cost prohibitive.

V. What the Psychology Suggests

The Ultimatum Game’s most important lesson for strategists is this: the perception of fairness is not peripheral to negotiation — it is structural. A deal that looks generous by one metric can be rejected because it is experienced as humiliating by another. The rational-actor model repeatedly fails to predict this. Western strategic planners who modeled the assassination of Khamenei as a capitulation trigger apparently expected that the removal of a head of state would function like an ultimatum the regime would find impossible to reject. It did not. The IRGC and Mojtaba Khamenei have demonstrated that the institution will absorb the loss rather than accept the terms the loss was intended to impose.

Whether Iran ultimately collapses under the military and economic pressure is a separate question. What the psychology predicts is that the collapse, if it comes, will not be voluntarily negotiated. Regimes — like laboratory subjects — that experience an offer as fundamentally unjust tend to choose mutual destruction over acceptance. The sunk cost of the rejection, as it accumulates, becomes itself a reason to continue rejecting. To accept after absorbing this much damage would be to concede that all the damage was absorbed for nothing.

That is the corner the Ultimatum Game puts its players in. Iran is in that corner now, in which mutual destruction is more desirable than acceptance. If Iran destroys the oil production of the Gulf Cooperation Council, however, it will not destroy the United States, which is relatively energy independent. It will destroy the economies of China and Southeast Asia, and, of course, Europe, which has elected self-destruction by following the siren call of supporting Ukraine.

In my view, this outcome is what the Neocons’ Great Reset is all about: the US achieving uncontested unipolar dominance in the new world after the oil collapse. Whether Russia is allowed to continue as is, or a Russo-European war would need to be fomented to break Russia up, is yet to be determined. The US would exercise mafia-like control of a North American “technate,” and the rest of the world would face decades of rebuilding. As I have written, I believe the Great Reset started off as a cooperative effort of the Western elites and the Chinese Communist Party to impose CCP-style techno-feudalism on the world, but that in about 2022, the Western elites decided to go it alone, and double-cross the Chinese by destroying their nation at its historical moment of demographic weakness, by cutting off its oil supply.

Sources consulted: 2026 Iran war — Wikipedia · US-Israel strikes on Iran — House of Commons Library · The Ultimatum Game — The Decision Lab · Ultimatum game — Wikipedia · The Ultimatum Game — iMotions · 2026 Iran conflict — Britannica