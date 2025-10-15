The Cabal is readying the final trigger for World War III, Israel’s imminent attack on Iran. The goal is to disrupt oil flows to China, aiming to deal a crippling blow to its economy and population, particularly during the leadership transition. The hope is to break China as a nation-state. Russia is also in the cross-hairs, as it will support Iran.

American politics is theater. The Cabal has only contempt for the American people, as they give them “wins” in the culture war that will be totally irrelevant if they succeed in imposing their digital social credit prison on the diminished and traumatized population of the country.

The same Cabal that runs Israel controls the US Deep State, and they are taking us into war. Do you want this? Trump is a stooge. It’s time to admit we were fooled again.

The number of the US Congress is (202) 224-3121.

Jeffrey Sachs details the sins of the Netanyahu government, distinguishing it from the rest of world Jewry, many of whom despise Netanyahu.

Pray for peace!