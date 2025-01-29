Why do all the world leaders (we don’t know about China yet) want us all to get more mRNA vaxxes pumped into our veins?

Trump has launched Operation Warp Speed 2.0 with the Project Stargate fiasco that will provide—in 48 hours—a customized “vaccine” for you! Untested, but what me worry? And the mRNA vaxxes are still being pushed on the mental defectives who haven’t figured out what’s going on, after millions of excess deaths and induced morbidities.

It’s the depopulation agenda.

The tipoff is that Russia is going for it:

As of January 2025, Russia is not planning mass mRNA vaccinations for its general population. However, the country has announced the development of a personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine, which is slated for public release in early 2025 and will be provided free of charge to eligible cancer patients. m.economictimes.com Purpose of the mRNA Cancer Vaccine: The primary goal of this vaccine is to harness mRNA technology to stimulate the immune system to recognize and combat cancer cells. Pre-clinical trials have indicated that the vaccine can inhibit tumor growth and prevent metastasis. By introducing specific genetic instructions, the vaccine enables the body to produce antigens associated with cancer cells, thereby training the immune system to target and destroy them. ndtv.com It's important to note that this initiative is focused specifically on cancer treatment and does not represent a broad mRNA vaccination campaign for other diseases within the Russian population.

Here is my advice, follow at your own risk:

Do not comply! No matter what they tell you, please don’t take another mRNA shot, whether it’s for the flu, the bird flu, or to cure you of cancer! Do not go to a quarantine camp under any circumstances! You will never return!

We are coming down to the end game.

Pray for peace!