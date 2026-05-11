I defer to analysts like Brian Berletic for their references, but their conclusion is correct: the US Deep State (military-financial complex) has been obsessed with retaining global hegemony and now believes that the next few years are its last chance to “take Russia and China down” and remain top dog globally.

Realizing belatedly that China has already won the race to dominate global manufacturing, their strategy, and that their financial sanctions don’t work in a world where China is the top trading partner of ~120 countries (compared to the US’s ~30), they conclude that they must destroy the economic bases of Russia and China to “win” and dominate the world from a North American “Fotress of Solitude.”

Hence, the goal of the war in Iran is to keep the Strait of Hormuz blocked for as long as possible to starve China of oil. Collateral blue water action will be taken against “sanction-breaking” oil tankers bound for China, while “Ukraine” will step up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The dopes in the EU are all for war with Russia again.

The famine and starvation in the less developed countries are part of the Cabal’s depopulation agenda.

Trump is the chaos agent, the abomination that causes desolation, fully “pwned” by the Cabal, who are some sick people, the Epstein files are showing us.

How Russia and China will respond is unknown, but it is worth remembering that Russia has a doctrine of escalating to de-escalate and may find that the time has come to exercise it.

The Cabal is unlikely to sink China’s economy. As a recent post reported, they seem not to be running out of oil. If push came to shove, it could probably destroy the US economy by unloading Treasuries, while sitting comfortably liquid with its $1 trillion+ trade surplus.

To succeed, the North American “Fortress of Solitude” would have required the rest of the world to be devastated. Instead, the fastest growth is in the BRICS countries, as they develop their economies with Chinese machinery and AI.

In summary, my read is that the pathological Western Cabal is going to go for the kill shot they have been fantasizing about for decades, that no grand, everyone-serving deal will be reached (Simon Dixon notwithstanding).

Peace will not come until the Cabal is unseated in the West, permanently.

Jiang Xueqin offers his views below.

AI summary: In this discussion, Jiang Xueqin and Prof. Glenn Diesen explore the thesis that the world is already in a new type of World War—one defined by economic strangulation and geopolitical maneuvering rather than traditional battlefield clashes. Key themes include: US-Iran Conflict: The conflict has evolved from initial decapitation strategies to a long-term war of attrition (2:26-3:46). The US aim is to control the Strait of Hormuz and limit Iranian influence, while Iran’s resilience has led to a stalemate (2:46-3:08).

US Grand Strategy: Jiang argues that the US is attempting to retreat into a “Fortress North America” while forcing allies (like the EU) to shoulder the costs of proxy wars against powers like Russia and China (31:28-33:57). This is framed as a desperate move to maintain the petrodollar and force the world to absorb US debt (22:19-24:06).

The Role of Other Powers: China is described as pursuing a utilitarian “win-win” approach focused on short-term stability, while also being pressured by the US to remain an economic vessel (8:00-9:00, 16:41-17:02).

Imperial Decline: The speakers discuss symptoms of American decline, such as institutional hubris, financialization, and the loss of social cohesion (51:16-52:00, 56:12-56:40). They debate whether a return to traditional values, such as Christianity, could help restore the American Republic (56:40-59:07).

The Nature of Modern War: Unlike the 20th century, where victory was achieved through total destruction of the enemy’s state capacity, 21st-century warfare is characterized by economic warfare, sabotage, and efforts to trigger domestic unrest within rival nations (11:07-12:56).

Pray for peace!