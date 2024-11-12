James Roguski tells us that all the stuff happening at the WHO is not really about national sovereignty and world government—at least proximately—but it’s about spreading the manufacturing of mRNA gene “therapies” throughout the world so that the next time they declare a “pandemic,” they will be able to kill or maim lots of people throughout of the world.

There is no doubt that the mRNA “vaccines” were designed to kill, maim, and, most notably from the point of view of the Plutocrats, reduce the propensity of their recipients to reproduce. Naomi Wolf’s group has been instrumental in revealing how much they knew before the first mandated jabs were administered.

Roguski believes the Plutocrats are planning another “health crisis” in which they hope to inject the billions they missed on the first go-around. The next round of shots will be more damaging to those who have already taken a jab because their immune systems have been compromised, but will probably be deadly in its own right.

Whether you are jabbed or uninjected, my recommendation is that you do not comply the next time they tell you that you have to get jabbed!

Ed Dowd speaks forcefully about the damage already done by death and the mounting rates of many diseases. He mentions that one country may be particularly in danger of being wiped out but does not mention its name.

As I pointed out in my pinned post, the Western Plutocrats are targeting two countries, Russia and China, both of which are on the verge of demographic collapse. I suspect Dowd was referring to South Korea (see fertility rates below), which is in the grips of demographic collapse. My analysis suggests the Western Plutocrats would like to kill China off by cutting off its oil imports, hence the need for a Middle East crisis.

Here is a list of the total fertility rates (TFR) for major countries, presented in ascending order. The total fertility rate is the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime, based on current birth rates. Fertility Rates (Ascending Order) South Korea: 0.78 Japan: 1.3 Italy: 1.3 Germany: 1.4 Spain: 1.4 Russia: 1.5 China: 1.6 United States: 1.7 United Kingdom: 1.7 Canada: 1.8 Australia: 1.8 India: 2.1 Brazil: 2.1 Mexico: 2.1 South Africa: 2.3 Indonesia: 2.3 Turkey: 2.3 Egypt: 2.9 Nigeria: 5.4 Chad: 6.1 Notes: Replacement level fertility is about 2.1 children per woman , which is the rate required for a population to replace itself without immigration.

Many developed nations, particularly in Europe and East Asia, have fertility rates well below replacement level, contributing to population aging and potential demographic challenges.

Conversely, many developing countries in Africa and parts of the Middle East have higher fertility rates, contributing to faster population growth. These fertility rates can fluctuate based on various factors, such as government policies, economic conditions, societal norms, and access to healthcare.

Pray for peace!