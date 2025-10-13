Spreading chaos is one of the goals of the Great Reset, before the clampdown into the digital social credit prison. If you believe that the US government is being steered by the Cabal, with lots of “wins” (distractions to keep the sheeple calmed down), then Trump’s agricultural policy makes sense as a way to bankrupt American farmers so Bill Gates and the rest of the Cabal oligarchs can take control of the food supply, one of Henry Kissinger’s goals.

Pray for peace!