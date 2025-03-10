Great Reset update
Trump appears to be fighting the European Cabal for real
Nazism raises its ugly head again in Europe, as the Cabal thinks that the third time is the charm for taking Russia down and grabbing its $75 trillion of resources. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details on the demographic analysis underlying their strategy.
The world now appears to be splitting into four blocs: the USA, where the technocrats are struggling to solve a massive debt problem by instant reindustrialization and fiscal rebalancing; Europe, where, as the article below says, the EU has essentially become a Nazi-style dictatorship in which any pretense of democracy is lost; Russia, looking to the USA as a potential ally to avoid being crushed by a European army that will take a long time to assemble without US support (and in a pickle concerning China); and China and the China-aligned “global south” who have a long-term economic strategic advantage, in that China is supporting the development of the LDCs in a trading system that doesn’t need the USD, so long as the Cabal doesn’t tell Bibi to create a Middle East oil crisis that would cut off China’s oil supply and shut that whole operation down.
In my view, the Cabal are Satanic in intent, wanting to reduce the world population of “inferior breeds,” breaking up Russia and China into vassal states, and imposing techno-feudalism on the West in the mode of the CCP, whom they admire and whom they decided to double-cross halfway through the Great Reset.
Martin Armstrong taught me that the underlying cause of all this is the unsustainable debt loads of Western nations, just as it was for the Roman empire.
Trump needs to make clear his exit from NATO. The Cabal will probably engineer a false flag to get the US into war with Russia, with the yellow press cheering them on, but the US must not enter.
March 10, 2025
Dire Warning Proclaimed To World: “Europe Is Now A Dictatorship”
A very concerning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first notes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared this morning: “I believe the main lesson is clear: in matters crucial to our country's survival, we must rely solely on ourselves and on the trusted friends who stood by us in our time of need...Regarding our coexistence with our Western neighbors, much will hinge on their actions and their readiness to recognize and amend the errors they have made, including their persistent desire to achieve a strategic defeat for our nation...Those who once lectured everyone on how to live, who proclaimed themselves champions of democracy and human rights, hastily rallied behind the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev without a moment's hesitation”.
Foreign Minister Lavrov’s declaration about the Western neighbors of Russia in Europe comically proclaiming themselves champions of democracy, this report notes, echoed Vice President J.D. Vance warning them last month: “The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor...And what I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values—values shared with the United States of America...Now, I was struck that a former European commissioner went on television recently and sounded delighted that the Romanian government had just annulled an entire election...He warned that if things don’t go to plan, the very same thing could happen in Germany, too....Now, these cavalier statements are shocking to American ears...For years, we’ve been told that everything we fund and support is in the name of our shared democratic values”.
Following Vice President Vance calling out Romania for canceling its presidential election about to be won in a landslide by anti-war populist candidate Calin Georgescu, this report continues, it was beyond shockingly revealed: “EU arrests Romanian presidential candidate and his supporters as soon as JD leaves”—a shocking revelation that caused top President Donald Trump advisor Elon Musk to post the warning declaration: “They just arrested the person who won the most votes in the Romanian presidential election...This is messed up”—and was a warning declaration Musk added to by reposting the analysis:
This is why the Romanian President was arrested and how this ties in to stamping out “Trumpism/Populism”.
Mike Benz explains how Pakistan weapons & arms are transferred to Romania over an air bridge to be used to supply Ukraine.
NATO wanted to build the largest NATO based on the Black Sea in Romania. Romania has recently elected a Russia neutral party that wanted to end support to Ukraine.
Pakistan has been so crucial for that last year the State Dept deposed Imran Khan.
Ryan Routh the man who made the attempt on Trump in Palm Beach was recruiting for Ukraine in PAKISTAN.
Follow the money are you will always find the fingerprints.
Like I said last week after losing a majority of their propaganda funding and influence the remnants of the globalists attempt at an NWO will make the EU their last bastion to retain as much control as possible.
This is what you are witnessing now in Romania.
Though released without charges after his sham arrest, this report concludes, yesterday it saw Romania banning leading candidate Calin Georgescu from running in the presidential election he was about to win, which caused him to proclaim to the world: “A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide!...I have one message left!...If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall!...This is just the beginning...It’s that simple!...Europe is now a dictatorship; Romania is under tyranny!”—a proclamation followed by top Slovakian political leader Ľubos Blaha declaring: “Imagine you have a different opinion, and somebody wants to kill you...What is it?...This is European democracy now...This is European freedom now”—all of which was joined by the analyst reposted by Musk issuing the dire warning:
WORLD WAR III MAY BE AGAINST A GLOBALIST CONTROLLED EUROPE.
This may sound wild but hear me out. It is becoming clear that the NWO/Globalists are consolidating their power in the EU & UK. There are frightening parallels to strategies the Nazis have used as well. They control nearly EVERY ASPECT of the media. Their politicians all appear to be captured puppets and now it’s my belief they will use their influence in the EU to create one unified standing Army.
Why else would the necessity to import so many military aged males sans wives & children be such a high priority…even from public criticism to the detriment of their own people. That is not how people behave if their have their sovereign interests in mind.
It’s clear populism is a threat to them & that’s why they meddled in Poland, Catalonia and Romania. Even though it isn’t the EU globalists meddled in Brazil with Bolsonaro. That is why we are about to see unprecedented clamps down on free speech over there and controlled media. They cannot afford to allow the people to dictate their own lives and outcomes.
That is why they ordered Zelensky to sabotage the Ukraine deal and had a deal lined up with UK & France as soon as he arrived to virtue signal and use Ukraine as the pretext to create one unified army to enforce their will and FIGHT BACK AGAINST TRUMP because he is the beacon of freedom and populism.
He took America back from the puppet masters so now they are shifting all their efforts to the EU and they may lead us into wars.
They also want NOBODY looking into where the Ukraine money went.
Since complete control and Nazism is so fresh in Europes mind the Bolsheviks have over decades been using Fabian Gradualism (Slow erosion of rights) to impose their will and all their blueprints are telling us that is their endgame.
I learned that the Biden administration has been supporting the housing bubble by making the payments for thousands of subprime borrowers. Housing is about to collapse and lead us into recession as usual.
Take a look at home prices divided by median household income (annual data to 2023):
I have bought puts on Lennar and D.R. Horton.
Pray for peace!