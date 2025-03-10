Nazism raises its ugly head again in Europe, as the Cabal thinks that the third time is the charm for taking Russia down and grabbing its $75 trillion of resources. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details on the demographic analysis underlying their strategy.

The world now appears to be splitting into four blocs: the USA, where the technocrats are struggling to solve a massive debt problem by instant reindustrialization and fiscal rebalancing; Europe, where, as the article below says, the EU has essentially become a Nazi-style dictatorship in which any pretense of democracy is lost; Russia, looking to the USA as a potential ally to avoid being crushed by a European army that will take a long time to assemble without US support (and in a pickle concerning China); and China and the China-aligned “global south” who have a long-term economic strategic advantage, in that China is supporting the development of the LDCs in a trading system that doesn’t need the USD, so long as the Cabal doesn’t tell Bibi to create a Middle East oil crisis that would cut off China’s oil supply and shut that whole operation down.

In my view, the Cabal are Satanic in intent, wanting to reduce the world population of “inferior breeds,” breaking up Russia and China into vassal states, and imposing techno-feudalism on the West in the mode of the CCP, whom they admire and whom they decided to double-cross halfway through the Great Reset.

Martin Armstrong taught me that the underlying cause of all this is the unsustainable debt loads of Western nations, just as it was for the Roman empire.

Trump needs to make clear his exit from NATO. The Cabal will probably engineer a false flag to get the US into war with Russia, with the yellow press cheering them on, but the US must not enter.

Via www.whatdoesitmean.com:

I learned that the Biden administration has been supporting the housing bubble by making the payments for thousands of subprime borrowers. Housing is about to collapse and lead us into recession as usual.

Take a look at home prices divided by median household income (annual data to 2023):

I have bought puts on Lennar and D.R. Horton.

