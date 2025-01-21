This blog examines the hypothesis that a group of global plutocrats is trying to significantly depopulate the world and impose a ChiCom-style technocracy on the remaining population—CCP-style technofeudalism.

The plutocrats come from the Western bloc of World Economic Forum crypto-communists led by Klause Schwab, and Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. The New World Order was initially intended to be somewhat egalitarian, with the West being “leveled down” by the plandemic and China winding up as the senior partner.

Earlier in the century, the plan was devised to create a worldwide crisis, the COVID-19 psyop, to force compliance with the technocracy. It didn’t quite succeed in the West, so the Western plutocrats, the WEF Cabal, decided on a new tack. Remember that China already has the technocracy via their WeChat app, which Elon Musk wants to replicate in the US with X.

A subset of the Western plutocrats, known as the Neocons, represents the US Military-Industrial-Complex and the banks that support it. They have had plans on the shelf for decades to break up Russia and China during their periods of demographic weakness; see my pinned post on the homepage for background.

The Neocons persuaded the Western plutocrats to double-cross China. There would be no cooperative NWO for them. They were going back to postwar Plan 1: destroy Russia and China and seize their assets.

The Neocons’ dream is to maintain the US as “The Hegemon,” the undisputed most potent power globally, to sustain US unipolar dominance. This is antique postwar thinking that lives on among the moneygrubbers supporting the MIC within the Beltway in D.C.

They had been laying the groundwork for their next genius move to wage economic warfare on Russia and China by engineering a coup in Ukraine in 2014, which they fully intended to use to provoke Russia into defensive action to protect Russian ethnics in the eastern provinces. The new bogus Zelensky regime immediately began shelling the Donbas and preparing to invade.

Putin responded predictably in 2022 by invading to defend the eastern provinces. But here is where the Cabal Neocons made their genius move.

They used the Ukraine conflict as a fulcrum to insert a lever—via sanctions and trade restrictions—into the world economy that cracked it in two, with Russia and China aligning with the BRICS+ and the global south.

The intention was to cause “collapse” in the Russian and Chinese economies—which did not happen—and to destroy the EU’s industrial base by removing its Russian energy.

The Hegemon must dominate all!

Regular readers are familiar with this argument, so I will try to conclude briefly.

Both the US and China are heavily indebted, potentially insolvent nations, but the US is running about a trillion-dollar trade deficit that it is paying for with a currency that is losing its long-term appeal, while China is running a trillion-dollar trade surplus that it is investing into infrastructure projects in developing nations with critical resources, and at home.

A “reserve currency” is just a numeraire with a payment mechanism attached. Janet Yellen thought she could destroy Russia and China by kicking them out of SWIFT. However, China is developing USD payment systems to circumnavigate the US SWIFT system. China has also issued USD-denominated debt at rates comparable to those the US Treasury pays. Who needs SWIFT? Long live the USD!

If Trump imposes anything like the tariffs he’s talking about, the world economy will enter a depression. The dollar will remain strong in the near term because US interest rates remain high and capital is fleeing to the USD. US consumers’ and Europeans’ living standards will fall precipitously. US interest rates are not coming down quickly and are high above China’s. As my meme above says, the periphery will fall by itself, as it has lots of USD-denominated debt, and some global depopulation will be achieved. As we advance, developing nations would rather borrow in yuan at low interest rates than accept more debt in USD.

Finally, it will become apparent to the Cabal Neocons that China will win the economic war. The US will become like a caricature of Superman in his Fortress of Solitude, except that no one will want his money anymore. Stagflation will grip the country as default looms. What to do?

The Neocons have long focused on China’s dependency on oil and gas imports to run its industries. China only gets about 20 percent of the oil it needs from Russia, and much of it still comes by sea. The Neocons believe that if Chinese oil were embargoed, massive starvation would spread throughout the country within months, and the state would collapse. Their spokesmen have said this many times.

Therefore, a crisis in the Middle East is required to cut off China’s oil. At the same time, it would be good if the crisis involved an attack on Iran, a Russian ally so that NATO could come up with an excuse to nuke Russia and go after its assets. Bingo! The postwar dream has been achieved! Unipolar dominance has been sustained! Bibi Netanyahu, your work is cut out for you! The Zionist-dominated US Congress will go along with you! Bomb-bomb-bomb Iran!

Trump’s tariffs, should he impose them, will accelerate this process. The American people, having been dialectically managed into choosing a candidate who represents the country's founding cultural values, will become disillusioned with “individualism” (and religion and freedom…) and will soften up for the imposition of the Technocracy.

Should the Middle East crisis happen and China’s oil supplies become constrained, what is their (and Russia’s) rational response? A hot war. Who will win? No one, of course, but it seems likely that the US’s opponents could stop an embargo on China’s oil with sufficient force.

What should Trump do? Use tariffs strategically to protect critical industries like autos, aerospace, and technology. Invite investment in the US through debt forgiveness in equity-for-debt swaps. I remember how people worried that Japan would own the US if trends continued. Trump thinks tariffs will cause Europe to relocate its industry to the US, but it won’t. They get a much better deal in China. Major German manufacturers have already begun the move.

Forget putting tariffs on everything, Mr. President. If you do, you’re acting as part of the Great Reset conspiracy.

The two videos below from highly recommended channels shed light on some details.

I am just an open-source intelligence analyst. Use your judgment in deciding what you believe to be true.

Pray for peace!