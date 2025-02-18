I hypothesize that the Great Reset was originally a joint effort of the CCP and WEF/Cabal pseudo-Communists, who started the Ukraine war to put in motion a genius plan to split the world economy in two to take down Russia and China in one fell swoop. For the background on the Deep State’s (Cabal’s) plan to take down Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness, see the pinned article at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Here is an outline of the Western Plutocrats’ (WEF/Cabal’s) apparent strategy for the Great Reset:

Split the world economy in two with the Ukraine war to isolate and “collapse” demographically weak Russia and China—and immediately collapse the European industrial base with the loss of Russian energy, taking Europe out as a competitor for world influence.

Launch a trade war with sanctions and tariffs to stop Russia and China (and now, all BRICS nations) from trading to collapse their economies. When this doesn’t work because of the robust BRICS+ alliances and workarounds…

Cut off China’s oil to collapse their industrial economy and cause widespread starvation there. This is just beginning with the sanctions on Iran.

Keep interest rates high on the USD by punishing anyone who trades outside the dollar to escalate the trade war. LDCs struggle with USD-denominated debts and higher import prices on everything, and capital flows from Europe and elsewhere into USD assets because of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, pretend to seek normalization with Russia but covertly support European rearmament ($$$) to continue to weaken Russia (see Neocon spokes-blabbermouth quote below). Selling weapons and high-priced LNG is part of the Trump/Neocon “solution” to our trade imbalance. The Cabal does not want peace in Europe, as has been made evident recently; all mainstream European politicians are WEF puppets.

Ultimately, the trade war will take the world economy into severe depression, and as millions starve, the population will diminish sharply (with probably another plandemic or two), and the Cabal will impose CCP-style technofeudalism on everyone—including the citizens of the US, most of whom are broke and will comply with whatever the technocrats ask them to do in return for a handout. You will be asked to install an app on your phone, without which you cannot buy or sell. (I don’t know if that’s the mark of the Beast or if some form of cash will persist.)

The inevitable move against China’s oil supply is in motion. Watch for naval engagements. Sooner or later, Bibi will be given the go-ahead to attack Iran and take out their oil production facilities. Singaporean Sean Foo covers the potential impact of the Iran oil sanctions.

Here is Neocon spokesblabbermouth Peter Zeihan in his newsletter this morning:

Russia After Russia Building on yesterday's video, we'll be talking about the future of Russia following its collapse. So, what can we expect the Russia after Russia to look like? Russia's stockpile of weapons and tech is being drained in Ukraine and the leftovers won't be of interest to other countries, so military tech in Russia is on its last leg. Most of the skilled labor would leave and it wouldn't be surprising if security/intelligence personnel turned to crime. Disruptions to resource extraction and agriculture would likely cause an economic meltdown. Minority groups would make a push for independence. And of course, you should expect to see plenty of countries attempt to reclaim old land or try to command influence. Regardless of how the Ukraine War plays out, Russia is on borrowed time. As the clock counts down, we will certainly see a reshaping of European geopolitics.

We live in an age of genocidal aspirations.

Meanwhile, China is hitting back with export restrictions on strategic minerals that are necessary for US electronics and military applications. China has strategically cornered the supply chains for a number of strategically important commodities. I believe US and Cabal policymakers have underestimated the resilience of the entire BRICS+ alliance.

Cyrus Janssen discusses the global USD shortage that seems to be supporting high USD valuations. Just eyeballing a monthly 20-year chart of the USD, I see it in a long-term bull market that hasn’t broken yet. Trump doesn’t seem to understand that to get people to buy American products, the dollar needs to come way down sooner or later. But that would be thinking within the postwar paradigm. The Cabal would like the dollar to be the only currency after the global collapse.

Pray for peace! Get prepared spiritually! These very well may be the End Times or a very realistic facsimile thereof.