Remember, the model for the Great Reset is Joseph and the famine in Genesis, wherein Joseph, having stored grain beforehand, takes all the people’s money and then enslaves them in return for food. A global energy crisis will create famine in many areas of the world, not to mention being a profoundly discouraging factor for anyone considering having children.

Singaporean Sean Foo has an excellent summary of the economic situation in Europe and the Middle East.

Keep in mind that the Neocons believe that if China’s oil imports were to be interrupted for any length of time, the country would experience widespread famine and deindustrialization within months. The energy crisis is designed to make a Chinese grab for Taiwan unthinkable. Watch for “terrorist” disruptions of maritime oil shipments to China.

This was recorded before the Iranian counterattack was initiated.

Video Summary: "Russia Smashes Major Power System & Gas Storages, Iran Brink Of War, Global Trade Is Collapsing"

The video discusses escalating tensions and crises globally, focusing on Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Iran's threat of war, and the implications for global trade and economy.

Key Points:

Russian Attacks on Ukraine: Russia has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, destroying major power plants and gas storages, leading to significant power generation losses. This has exposed vulnerabilities in Ukraine's defenses and threatens its energy security.

Impact on Energy Prices: The attacks have rapidly escalated energy prices globally, with the possibility of oil reaching $100 per barrel. Russia's destruction of Ukrainian gas storages jeopardizes Europe's gas supply, potentially leading to a collapse of Ukraine's energy grid.

Economic Consequences: The increase in energy prices exacerbates Europe's economic challenges, causing inflation, worsening manufacturing conditions, and reducing consumer spending. The disruption in gas supply could prompt producers worldwide to redirect resources to Europe, further driving up prices.

Middle East Crisis: Iran's threat of retaliation against Israel raises concerns about a broader conflict in the Middle East, with potential repercussions for oil prices and global stability. The US's involvement in the region adds to the complexity of the situation.

Market Response: Financial markets have reacted to the escalating crises, with increased volatility and risk aversion. Gold prices have surged, and there are fears of a market collapse if tensions continue to escalate.

Impact on Global Trade: The video highlights declining global trade, as evidenced by reduced exports from major economies like the US and China. Weak demand and high energy prices contribute to this trend, signaling broader economic challenges.

Preparation for Uncertainty: While hoping for peace, the video suggests preparing for potential worst-case scenarios, including further escalations in conflict and economic instability.

Overall, the video emphasizes the interconnectedness of geopolitical tensions, energy markets, and global trade, underscoring the need for vigilance and preparation in uncertain times.

Will Bibi accept Biden’s advice, "You got a win. Take the win." Or was the slow drone and missile attack by Iran merely a testing of Israel’s defenses, as Martin Armstrong suggests?

Will either side hold back at this point?



Update(Midnight ET): It is just after 7am Israel local time and Israel's military is reporting the Iranian attack has stopped, several hours after Iran said its 'limited' operation has "concluded" - which involved an unprecedented hundreds of suicide drones as as well as ballistic missiles sent against Israel in retaliation for the April 1st Israeli attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus. Below is the top story from English-language Times of Israel: Hebrew media reports claim that not a single drone or cruise missile managed to infiltrate Israeli airspace. According to the unsourced reports, most ballistic missiles were also knocked down outside of Israeli airspace. A report in Ynet says some 20 cruise missiles were downed short of Israel's borders. The US, UK and Jordan helped take down many of the drones. Israel is reporting very little damage inside the country (though previously admitting "minor damage" against at least one key airbase in the south). After the enormous Iranian drone and missile swarm a senior Israeli official has been quoted by Israel's Channel 12 as saying "Iran's attack was a strategic failure." The official added in a threatening manner, "Now they can get ready and not sleep in peace." Israel's war cabinet appears to be readying a military response...

Pray for peace! Call your Congresspeople! 202-224-3121 No more money for Ukraine or Israel!