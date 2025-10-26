I maintain that the Neocon Cabal wants World War III and will engineer the world economy into it. Trump will not make a good deal in Asia just yet. Trump is still the Cabal’s puppet; he has not broken free (and may pay with his life if he tries). For my whole argument, read Surviving Revolution: Elite Capture, the Great Reset, and the Coming War. The analysts below offer diverse viewpoints on the current situation, which is, to say the least, fluid.

Singaporean Sean Foo on the losing economics of Trump’s trade war:

Fellow Yale English major, and, I believe, open-source analyst based in Beijing, Chinese-Canadian Jiang Xueqin, on the eschatological motivations of America’s mad Neocons, who want to engineer a fake Armageddon to destroy the parasites of the global elite (watch to the end to get his optimistic take on how the US and China will reach a rapprochement, although I think he is early on this):

Pray for peace!