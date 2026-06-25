I maintain that the Western Deep State (aka the Cabal) still wants to be the global hegemon. All the talk of a multipolar order, with the US retreating to its Fortress of Solitude in North America, is bunk. China has already surpassed the US as a manufacturing power and is bringing the Global South up by its bootstraps. By isolating itself, the US guarantees it will fall behind.

Andrei Jikh, following Simon Dixon, argues that the MIC+USD Forever War model is being supplanted by the Tech Bros’ Techno-Slavery model, that is, China’s model that Western elites have coveted for decades. The video below is the best summary of the prolix Simon Dixon’s analysis I’ve seen and is highly recommended. It explains the intra-elite competition going on in the West.

The argument is that you can’t build out the control grid if things keep getting blown up.

Jikh’s and Dixon’s error is believing that the isolationist Cabal policy will work when China is developing the rest of the world and is likely to bring it under its AI net. The US, without a competitive manufacturing base (not to mention necessary supply chains), will become the world’s poor relation — unless Russia and China are fatally hobbled during their historic moments of demographic weakness. So think the Neocons.

In other words, the Forever War model will not be retired voluntarily by the Neocon elements in the Cabal. The Cabal operates by force majeure (witness: the Plandemic; the attack on Iran; the continuing “Ukrainian” attacks on Russian oil infrastructure). The Neocons will escalate the Iran war even if it means bringing down most of the world economy. Some tech bros, like Alex Karp, are still all-in on kinetic war to ensure hegemonic dominance.

At a minimum, we are likely to see the Neocons sanctioning the big Chinese banks to impact China’s lucrative trade surplus, while attacking the shadow fleet of tankers carrying oil to China. Something like that. China would respond by further decoupling its trade from the USD and by building a blue-water navy to protect its trade routes and supplant the US once and for all. China has approximately 200X the shipbuilding capacity of the US and could have a formidable navy within a couple of years if it so desired.

So, I do not believe Simon Dixon’s comfortable prediction that the Iran war is all theater, and that a deal is already worked out. I maintain that Trump is a zombie of the Cabal, whose intentions are inestimably evil. If you didn’t figure this out during the plandemic, you need to face the evil in our world now. It is legion.

And I do not believe Jikh’s contention that the US is breaking with Israel. Once the escalation occurs in the Gulf, the US will be all in for Israel.

Meanwhile, with an oil crisis already baked in for this summer, what are the chances a deal will survive in the Iran war, when there’s an opporunity to produce a global famine and some significant depopulation by making sure the Strait of Hormuz stays closed?

Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan covers the oil problems already in the pipeliine.

Pray for peace! Read the Bible! Our faith will be tested soon.