End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

Thank you ETM, you provide great information.

Those video thumbnails get me though - usually a pretty female smiling over an image of genuine economic doom and pain for real people. You'd think these finance channels would have noticed this glaring descrepency and fixed it by now as everything slides to ruin...

Reply
Share
4 replies by Elliott Middleton and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliott Middleton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture