The primary hypothesis of this blog is that the Great Reset—imposing Chinese-style techno-feudalism on the whole world—began as a cooperative effort of the World Economic Forum elites in the West and the Chinese Communist Party. However, the Western elites decided in about 2022 that they wanted to retain global hegemony (not realizing they had already lost it) and commenced a long-held Neocon plan to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness, explored elsewhere on this Substack.

Moreover, the Western elites, represented to the public by figures such as Paul Ehrlich and David Attenborough, saw the Great Reset as an opportunity to reduce the human population overall, which they consider excessive, by creating multiple crises (now fashionably termed a “polycrisis”).

Trump, the Western Cabal’s stooge, has effected this plan by attacking Iran and risking a global depression, which may be imminent. His deranged, unhinged behavior suggests he may retain a sliver of a human spirit, but this is questionable.

The Western Cabal, which worships Satan and money, leaves itself no other option to “win” over China than a kinetic world war.

And humanity leaves itself no other option to survive these times than massive noncompliance with the elite’s Satanic agenda.

Pray for peace!