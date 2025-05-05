The Great Reset is still underway. Trump is the Cabal’s puppet, IMHO.

As I have written, Trump’s ridiculous tariffs will isolate and weaken the US, while not preventing China from surpassing with its ample trade surplus and relationships with the fast-developing Global South. The missing element is world war, which I believe the Western WEF/Cabal/Neocon/Deep State is committed to pursuing. They still plan to “collapse” Russia and China and come out on top.

The “firehose of chaos” and demonization of China is a psyop to distract from Bibi and Trump getting around to bombing Iran and depriving China of oil. The Cabal also has plans to enslave the West in a CCP-style techno-feudalism once the world war is over. Just my take on things.

Even Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan is making fun of Trump’s port fees on Chinese container ships. Watch this to see just how far the psyop has gone.

Pray for peace! Read Matthew 24:24 again.