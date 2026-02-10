My premise is that the Great Reset started off as a cooperative effort between the Communism-loving Western elites, as represented by the World Economic Forum, and the Communist Chinese Party, to impose China’s system of technological tyranny, digital money controlled by a social credit system, on the entire world.

In 2022, the Zionists and Neocons within the financial-military-industrial complex of the West decided that it was time to take down Russia and China at their historic moment of demographic weakness. Neocon spokesmodels like Peter Zeihan or his ghoulish mentor George Friedman had been crowing for years about the “imminent” collapse of Russia and China.

So the Neocons and the CIA overthrew the elected government of Ukraine in 2014, and after seven years of shelling the Russian ethnics in eastern Ukraine, succeeded in provoking Vladimir Putin to take action to protect his Russian compatriots. Being bankers, they think in terms of the “core” economies and “the periphery,” as noted in the text in the graphic above. They want to collapse the world economy—with the US economy being the strongest and the last to fall—in order to regain unipolar dominance.

The mentality of the Neocons, and by extension, of the Cabal running Western policy, was summarized by George Friedman as follows: impose chaos on friends and enemies alike at all times to keep everyone off balance and maximize strategic advantage. Now you can see why Trump was allowed to become President.

The Ukraine war, along with the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, was able to hobble Europe (“friend”) as well as (supposedly) Russia, except that Russia’s economy, in the context of strengthening BRICS alliances, proved more resilient than expected.

The point of this brief update is to state my overriding hypothesis: the Western Cabal now realizes more than ever that China has won the economic race and will become the Hegemon if no action is taken. The result: World War III, beginning with an attack on Iran, is non-negotiable. This is what the Cabal is telling Trump behind the scenes; even if he retains some shred of sanity and independence, it’s not much.

Even if there is some overcounting, China’s working-age population will be almost twice that of the US for the remainder of the decade, and its workforce is much more capable than ours (see Cyrus Janssen’s video for China’s “genius recruitment” program in high schools).

The West needs to make peace with China, not war.

And it would be best if the populations of both countries soundly reject the digital prison their leaders want them in, and restore true freedom to the human species.

Pray for peace!