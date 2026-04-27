Patrick Boyle reports on the crisis in agriculture and the ensuing famine, which will be concentrated in less-developed countries, as per design. Trump (“the abomination that causes desolation”) will go down in history as the greatest mass murderer in history.

Jeffrey Sachs, who wrote the book on the first oil shocks, echoes the refrain.

Col. Macgregor expresses the hopes of many.

Pray for peace!