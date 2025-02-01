President Trump likes to talk about President McKinley but never mentions the Smoot-Hawley tariffs that kicked off the Great Depression. His tariffs will likely have the same effect—on purpose.

This Substack’s working hypothesis is that the Cabal/Neocons/aliens—whomever—running the US government is engineering a world war and significant collapse of the world’s population. They cracked the world economy in two with the Ukraine war. They are using the West’s financial dominance to squeeze China, the BRICS+, and the global south, but it does not have enough effect to collapse them.

As I wrote in my pinned post, the Neocons have planned for decades to “collapse” Russia and China in their historical moments of demographic weakness, but it isn’t happening. They believe China’s Achilles heel is its sea-borne oil imports and that if these are cut off, China’s economy will grind to a halt, its trade surplus will disappear, and much of the population will starve to death. This is the way they think.

I have predicted that a naval blockade of oil shipments to China is an inevitable part of the Neocon plan, and this morning, in his email newsletter, Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan writes the following:

Western sanctions against Russia aim to restrict revenue flows by barring access to Western shipping, banking and insurance...but there's one more step that could be taken to put the final sanction nail in the Russian coffin. Russia has been operating in the shadows, using old, unsafe ships and creating state-owned insurance to bypass these sanctions. If Western forces began targeting the "Shadow Fleet" and cutting off access to the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, Russian exports would fall by two-thirds. Should the West choose to do that, we'd be looking at a slew of new issues that would pop up: the global market for oil, wheat, fertilizer, and more would all be disrupted. And then there's the issue of how ships are registered, which no one is quite prepared to take on. So, while there could be some more measures taken to ensure the sanctions against the Russians are being optimized, there would be some significant fallout to deal with.

What a wry understatement! I believe it is part of the Satanic agenda of the Cabal Neocons to telegraph all their movements.

A global energy crisis would ripple out to the periphery, as economists call the less-developed nations, and decimate their populations. Read the caption to the meme above. Many emerging economies also hold tons of USD-denominated debt and will be ravaged by relatively high US interest rates and a strong USD.

In the end, the Western Cabal Plutocrats believe they will rule an Earth with a “sustainable” population, which they will control with CCP-style technofeudalism. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

I hope I am wrong, but I have not found disconfirmatory evidence of my working hypothesis. I know there are supposed to be “white hats” working to take down the Deep State, and dramatic developments have occurred, but the tariffs leave the only way for the West to “win” is a world war.

An alternative hypothesis would be that Trump is angling to get China and other creditors to accept an equity-for-debt swap to even things up. However, as Singaporean Sean Foo points out, with a $1 trillion trade surplus, 85 percent of which is not with the US but with the faster-growing BRICS+ nations, China has little incentive to invest in the US.

Here is Sean’s rant.

Pray for peace!