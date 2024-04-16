Once again, I am proud that my state is in the lead on protecting children from the horrors of the trans agenda.

Via Jeff Childers’ coffeeandcovid.com:

🔥 There was plenty of good legal news yesterday about protecting kids from deranged transgender doctors. First up was an article in Fox News, headlined “Tennessee lawmakers pass bill criminalizing adults who help minors get transgender procedures.” The sub-headline added, “Adults who break the proposed law could face 3 to 15 years behind bars.” Now, we’re talking.

It wasn’t even close. The bill passed the state's Senate on Thursday on a 25-4 vote. If passed though the House, it would create a felony for any adult aiding a minor in seeking gender transition procedures. Adults breaking the law will face prison time of three to 15 years and fines of up to $10,000.

Next up was a terrific story in the New York Times that was also encouraging news for Tennessee’s bill, headlined “Supreme Court Clears Way, for Now, for Idaho to Ban Transgender Treatment for Minors.”

In yesterday’s 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court temporarily allowed Idaho to enforce its recent law banning gender-affirming treatment for minors. Like Tennessee’s bill, the Idaho law, called the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The law makes it a felony for doctors to provide “transgender medical care” to minors, even so-called hormone treatments.

The basis for the Supreme Court’s decision did not address the law’s merits, but rather was aimed at so-called “universal injunctions,” where a court bans enforcement of a law for everyone, not just the parties to the lawsuit. That’s what happened to Idaho’s law, and yesterday the Supremes held the injunction stopping the law should have been limited to the four anonymous plaintiffs (two parents and two kids).

In other words, there were only four plaintiffs but the lower court’s injunction of the law extended to two million Idahoans — none of whom were parties to the lawsuit. This might seem like a technical issue, but it was a highly interesting development for lawyers who practice in this area. It’s good and bad.

Now, doctors in Idaho who perform these shocking and harmful procedures on kids can be arrested and criminally charged. That’s progress.