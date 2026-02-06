Via confoundedinterest.net:

The US-Weimar Republic! Gold Soaring With M1 Money Printing (Good Governments Don’t)

confoundedinterest17 #bubble, #inflation, Currency, Economy, Fed, Gold, Housing, Inflation, Mortgage, Powell, Silver, Wages February 6, 2026 1 Minute

Money makes the world go around and gold prices soar!

Gold is looking eerily like gold prices during the Weimar Republic in Germany.

Tomorrow belongs to Socialists like AOC and Bernie Sanders who want to keep spending. Along with Senator Chuck

Good governments don’t print insane quantities of money.