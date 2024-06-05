Via confoundedinterest.com:

Going Down! Economic Surprise Index Slumps In Election Year To Lowest Under Bidenomics (Economic Confidence Has Been TERRIBLE Under Biden)

June 5, 2024 1 Minute

The US economy is going down.

2024 hasn’t been a good year for Bidenomics. The Economic Surprise Index is falling to its lowest point in years.

The economic confidence index has been terrible since Covid and Biden’s Reign of Ecoomic Error.

We need to give Biden the hook!’

And I don’t want The Lizard Queen either.