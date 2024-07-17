Having just read Walter Isaacson’s excellent Elon Musk, a biography until late 2022, I can say that Musk’s life is beyond incredible. His morals are not precisely in a Christian or remotely traditional mode. His 12 children were fathered in nontraditional ways, often by in vitro fertilization, six within a marriage and six without. His marital is currently unmarried.

But Elon Musk is standing up for some very traditional American values, including free speech and sharing capitalism (the workers at his plants get stock options, a form of profit-sharing that, if practiced honorably, obviates the need for a union).

His acquisition and transformation of Twitter into X, now the universally acknowledged best source of truth in the news (because of the reliable Community Notes feature), has changed the public consciousness in inestimable ways.

He supports lower taxes and fewer restrictions on businesses. He has long supported cryptocurrencies and probably would support moving away from a debt-based monetary system. While formerly voting Democratic, he has pledged $45 million monthly to a leading Trump PAC in 2024.

He coined the phrase “the Woke Mind Virus” to describe the toxic and corrosive effect of the left’s favorite psychic gambit, Marxist class thinking, and considers gender transitioning of minors criminal—especially without telling the parents. Hence, he is taking another of his companies out of California. Tesla officially left California in 2021.

He is naturally very protective of children.

