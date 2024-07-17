Go woke, go broke
Elon Musk is making a difference, you have to admit
Having just read Walter Isaacson’s excellent Elon Musk, a biography until late 2022, I can say that Musk’s life is beyond incredible. His morals are not precisely in a Christian or remotely traditional mode. His 12 children were fathered in nontraditional ways, often by in vitro fertilization, six within a marriage and six without. His marital is currently unmarried.
But Elon Musk is standing up for some very traditional American values, including free speech and sharing capitalism (the workers at his plants get stock options, a form of profit-sharing that, if practiced honorably, obviates the need for a union).
His acquisition and transformation of Twitter into X, now the universally acknowledged best source of truth in the news (because of the reliable Community Notes feature), has changed the public consciousness in inestimable ways.
He supports lower taxes and fewer restrictions on businesses. He has long supported cryptocurrencies and probably would support moving away from a debt-based monetary system. While formerly voting Democratic, he has pledged $45 million monthly to a leading Trump PAC in 2024.
He coined the phrase “the Woke Mind Virus” to describe the toxic and corrosive effect of the left’s favorite psychic gambit, Marxist class thinking, and considers gender transitioning of minors criminal—especially without telling the parents. Hence, he is taking another of his companies out of California. Tesla officially left California in 2021.
He is naturally very protective of children.
Elon Musk moving SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas over Gavin Newsom's new gender identity laws
Elon Musk is moving both SpaceX and X headquarters out of California and into Texas over the liberal state's new gender identity laws.
The 52-year-old billionaire announced the major move on Tuesday, saying Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of a law that bans California school districts from notifying parents if their child is transgender was 'the final straw.'
'Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas,' he wrote on X.
'I did make it clear to Gov. Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.'
Musk later added that the social media site will also be moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin, saying he has 'had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.'
Elon Musk, 52, announced on Tuesday he is moving Space X and X out of California in favor of the Lone Star state
