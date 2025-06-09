The globalist-financed and managed invasion of America by illegal immigrants to pack the electorate with Democrats-on-the-dole cannot be denied. Now the Democrats are starting another summer of violence. The majority of Americans have had enough. This is the ceremonial death of the Democrat Party. Let us not swing too far to the right.

June 9, 2025

Trump Vows To Liberate Los Angeles After First Rebellion Declaration Since Kennedy

A compelling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump revealed to reporters after returning to Washington D.C yesterday: “We’re going up to Camp David; we have meetings with various people about very major subjects...We’ll be meeting with a lot of people, including generals, as you know, and admirals”, says after meeting with his top military commanders at the Camp David national security complex, he posted the vow to the American peoples: “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals...Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve...I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots...Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free...Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.

On 11 June 1963, this report notes, President John Kennedy declared that the socialist Democrat Party controlled State of Alabama was in open rebellion against the authority of the United States government, and he placed their National Guard military forces under federal control—and for the first time since then, on Saturday evening, it saw President Trump declaring that a rebellion against the authority of the United States government currently exists throughout all of America, he placed National Guard forces in every State under federal control, and he activated the entire United States Military to crush the rebellion.

With socialist Democrat Party supported radical leftist mobs having turned Los Angeles into a warzone, this report continues, it was also revealed: “At least 60 people were arrested on Sunday in downtown San Francisco as police officers clashed with protesters who had been demonstrating to support the ongoing protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles”—a revelation about the rebellion spreading joined by Senior Director Liza Goitein at the Brennan Center for Justice warning about the rebellion declaration order issued by President Trump: “Mr. Trump’s order goes even further...He has also authorized deployment of troops anywhere in the country where protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are occurring or are likely to occur, even if they are entirely peaceful”—and the leftist Washington Post fearfully assessed: “President Donald Trump’s order to deploy 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles appears unprecedented, relying on an unorthodox use of a law aimed at quelling serious domestic unrest or an attack on the United States by a foreign power...It marks the first time in about 60 years that an American president has taken such action without a governor’s consent...Furthermore, his executive order authorizes the Pentagon to dispatch military personnel domestically to enable federal functions and protect government property — a chilling sign, the experts said, that Trump is prepared to send troops into other cities in response to protests”.

With National Guard troops now arriving to liberate Los Angeles, this report details, the leftist New York Times provided a glimpse into the mindset of American military forces when it revealed today: “A video shared Saturday by the U.S. Army of tanks being transported to the nation’s capital for the Army’s upcoming 250th birthday parade showed one loaded on a flatcar with graffiti that appeared to read: “Hang Fauci & Bill Gates””.

As for the future of the socialist Democrat Party open rebellion against the authority of the United States government, this report concludes, the Wall Street Journal, in its just released article “The Deportation Wars Begin”, warningly observed: “Rounding up and deporting millions of illegal migrants was never going to go down without protest...But President Trump is determined to do it, and no one can say he didn’t tell voters during the campaign...But there are risks for both sides of this dispute, and especially for the country if it turns violent and triggers a military response from the White House...The weekend’s clashes in Los Angeles are a sign of what could be ahead”.

