Fortress North America is a fantasy.

Via Perplexity Deep Research:

What proportion of global output is aligned with the BRICS nations? What proportion is unaligned? What proportion is aligned with the US?

Global Economic Alignment: BRICS, US, and Unaligned Proportions of World GDP

The global economic landscape has undergone significant shifts in recent years, with changing proportions of worldwide output aligning with different geopolitical blocs. This analysis examines the current distribution of global GDP among the BRICS nations, US-aligned economies, and unaligned regions.

BRICS Nations' Share of Global Output

The BRICS coalition has emerged as a major economic force, commanding a substantial portion of global economic output. Recent data indicates that BRICS economies now account for a significant share of worldwide production.

Current Economic Standing

As of 2024, BRICS nations collectively hold approximately 35% of the world's GDP measured in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). Some more recent estimates place this figure slightly higher, at approximately 37.3% of global GDP based on PPP. This represents a dramatic increase from their position at the turn of the millennium.

The expanded BRICS group, now including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE joining in 2024), has significantly increased its economic footprint. China dominates within this grouping, representing approximately 19.05% of global GDP (PPP) on its own, while India accounts for 8.23%.

Historical Growth Trajectory

The BRICS economic influence has expanded dramatically over the past two decades. Between 2000 and 2011 alone, the original BRIC group (before South Africa's addition) saw their share of global output expand from 8% to 19%. This growth trajectory has continued, with further acceleration following the recent expansion of membership.

Within the BRICS coalition, there remains significant economic imbalance. China is by far the dominant economic player, responsible for nearly 70% of the coalition's total GDP. This creates a hub-and-spoke arrangement where bilateral economic relationships with China tend to predominate for other BRICS members.

US-Aligned Economic Share

The United States and its traditional allies represent another major bloc of global economic output, though their relative position has shifted over time.

US Economic Position

The United States itself accounts for approximately 26.11% of global GDP in nominal terms as of 2023, up from 25.55% in 2022. This is below its long-term average of 28.72%, indicating a gradual decline in relative economic dominance over recent decades.

When measured in PPP terms, which adjusts for price differences between countries, the US share of global GDP has declined from approximately 22% in the mid-1980s to around 16% by 2024.

G7 and Western Allies

The G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) collectively account for approximately 30% of the world's GDP in PPP terms as of 2024

. This places them behind the expanded BRICS coalition and represents a significant shift in the global economic balance of power, as BRICS overtook the G7's share of world GDP (PPP) in 2018.

The European Union, a key US ally in many contexts, accounts for roughly 14.5% of global GDP based on PPP, similar to the United States' individual share

.

Unaligned Economic Output

Determining the precise proportion of global economic output that remains "unaligned" with either the BRICS or US-led blocs presents challenges due to overlapping economic relationships and the complex nature of international alignment.

Estimating Unaligned Output

Based on the figures above, if BRICS nations account for approximately 35-37.3% of global GDP (PPP)

and the G7 countries account for 30%

, this suggests that roughly 32.7-35% of global economic output comes from countries not firmly in either camp.

However, this simple calculation oversimplifies a complex reality, as many countries maintain significant economic ties with both blocs simultaneously while avoiding formal alignment with either. The global economy remains highly interconnected, with multiple overlapping networks of trade and investment.

Complex Realities of Alignment

The concept of economic alignment itself is increasingly fluid in today's multipolar world. Many nations practice strategic hedging, maintaining productive relationships with both China-led and US-led economic spheres without full commitment to either.

The DHL Global Connectedness Report notes that despite geopolitical tensions, "the world economy is not breaking apart" into distinct blocs

. Global trade as a share of world GDP reached a record high in 2022, with only a modest decline in 2023 during slowing global growth.

Conclusion

The global economic landscape shows BRICS nations now commanding approximately 35-37.3% of global GDP in PPP terms, while the US and its G7 allies account for around 30%. This suggests roughly one-third of global economic output comes from nations not firmly aligned with either bloc, though many maintain relationships with both.

These figures reflect a significant shift from the Western-dominated economic order of previous decades, with emerging economies gaining substantial economic weight. However, despite rising geopolitical tensions, the global economy remains deeply interconnected rather than fracturing completely into separate economic spheres. The true picture of economic alignment is thus more complex than simple bloc-based categorizations would suggest.