I agree with Jiang’s basic conclusion that America is willing to “put the rest of the world down” to maintain its empire.

The US and Zionist Neocon aggressors have started a chain of dominoes falling. They are banking on Iran destroying the GCC oil facilities to kick off the final global collapse, which is assumed to take down the arch-enemy, China (or make it dependent on US oil, and hence a vassal state).

Will Iran surrender to save the world? Or will they use their “Samson option?” Or will Israel, if Iran does not surrender?

Remember, the now-stated goal of the Trump administration is the North American “Fortress of Solitude,” which, to avoid the rest of the world leaping past it, will require China’s economy to be decimated — which is what the oil embargo and collapse are all about.

But oil embargoes tend to create world wars…

Pray for peace!