Singaporean Sean Foo comments on China declining to bail out Nvidia by buying their chips, which he calls a Trojan horse. The circular AI bubble will pop in 2026.

I would bet this is from the Chinese Communist Party, but it is pretty accurate. The analyst compares the US today with the USSR before its collapse.

Russia is challenging Trump’s new Monroe Policy national security strategy with its missile shipment to Venezuela. China has a strategic interest in this conflict as it imports ~700 million barrels per day of Venezuelan oil. As Brian Berletic has noted, the US plans to embargo China’s oil to precipitate its industrial collapse. Will Trump invade Venezuela and piss off the Latin Americas for generations? How will the new National Security Strategy work out then, as it proposes kicking China and Russia out of the Western hemisphere? Mexico is flooded with Chinese EVs that are already better than anything available in the US.

With Trump’s ever-so-cute maybe/maybe not withdrawal of support for Ukraine, Putin has issued explicit warnings to the Europeans that if they ship arms to Ukraine, any part of that supply line will become a military target for the Russians, no matter what country it’s in.

David Woo is a Trump supporter who thinks that Trump’s $2000 tariff-financed stimmy checks + extending Obamacare subsidies will be enough to swing the midterm elections toward the Republicans. HAHAHA!

Most Americans have figured out that they’re paying for the tariffs (all credible estimates are ~70-80% paid by American consumers and small businesses). Trump’s disapproval rating is higher than his approval rating.

The Blob, aka the Cabal/Deep State, wants to “pivot to China,” to prevent Xi from invading Taiwan.

My view is that Xi is bluffing, bleeding the US MIC with another provocation. Taking TSMC offline would hurt China as much as it would hurt the West.

From my days teaching in Taiwan in the 1990s, I continue to believe that the unification will take place peacefully over time. My Taiwanese students, asked what would happen if it occurred, said, “We’re all Chinese.”

China gets 50-60% of its total semiconductor imports from Taiwan. About 25% of Taiwan’s GDP is accounted for by trade with the mainland. The invasion isn’t going to happen. But idiots like Hegseth will continue to hype it for their MIC buddies, much to Xi’s delight.

Pray for peace!