I have found all of these videos informative regarding the financial war between the US and the rest of the world.

Sean Foo describes the subsidy war between the US and Chinese governments. It helps to have a $1 trillion trade surplus. China will win the AI war and propagate its stack to the BRICs, whether or not the US “achieves AGI” first.

When will the tipping point occur? The threshold at which the Fed will turn on the printing presses and start the currency-destroying inflation.

Even Neocon Peter Zeihan is piling on, criticizing the Trump tariffs as mal-designed to achieve their nominal goals (this is cute, as the real intention of the tariffs is to cause world war and depopulation).

Pray for peace!